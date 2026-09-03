Ignacio Buse Follows Grandfather's Footsteps With Maiden US Open Win

Peruvian tennis sensation Ignacio Buse has made a historic mark at the US Open, securing his maiden victory and continuing a remarkable family legacy that dates back to his grandfather's triumph in 1958.

IMAGE: Though the 22-year-old Ignacio Buse never met his grandfather Eduardo, his victory revived a family link to the Grand Slam stretching back nearly seven decades. Photograph: US Open/Instagram

Key Points Ignacio Buse achieved his first US Open victory in a five-set match against American Marcos Giron.

His win continues a family legacy at the US Open, as his grandfather, Eduardo Buse, also won a match there in 1958.

The 22-year-old Peruvian displayed mental resilience to secure the win after a nearly four-hour battle.

Eduardo Buse's tennis career, alongside his twin brother Enrique, is commemorated in Lima.

Ignacio Buse is set to face Benjamin Bonzi in the second round, building on his recent Winston-Salem Open win.

Peruvian Ignacio Buse added a new chapter to his family's US Open story on Wednesday as he came through a five-setter to earn a maiden victory and follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, who last won a match at the tournament in 1958.

The 32nd seed beat American Marcos Giron 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-1 after three hours and 48 minutes on Court Six, finishing off the match with a backhand volley to spark loud cheers from his team and fans in the stands.

Buse's Mental Fortitude

"It's difficult to find the calm in those situations, but in the fifth set, I just tried to recover mentally," Ignacio said.

"It's a mental battle out there. I just stayed calm. It's a very special moment."

Though the 22-year-old Ignacio never met his grandfather Eduardo, his victory revived a family link to the Grand Slam stretching back nearly seven decades.

Eduardo, whose tennis exploits alongside his twin brother Enrique are commemorated at Lima's Estadio Hermanos Buse, played at the major as early as 1942.

He won his last US Open match 16 years later when he beat American Edward Atkinson in five sets in the opening round.

The tournament, then known as the US Championships, was held on the outdoor grass courts of the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, New York. The US Open became a hard court tournament in 1978.

Ignacio, who arrived in New York full of belief after winning the Winston-Salem Open last week, can add to his tally when he takes on Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.