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BAI Assures Top-Notch Facilities For BWF World Championships

By Hardik Sharma August 06, 2026 13:53 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Badminton Association of India has transformed the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium with extensive renovations, ensuring world-class facilities for the upcoming BWF World Championships after addressing previous criticisms.

Key Points

  • Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium undergoes complete renovation for BWF World Championships.
  • Badminton Association of India addresses past criticisms regarding facilities during India Open.
  • Upgrades include refurbished walls, toilets, flooring, and expert lighting installation.
  • BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra confident of hosting the "best-ever" World Championships.
  • India Open served as a crucial "test event" to identify and resolve venue shortcomings.

After drawing criticism over the state of facilities during the India Open earlier this year, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Thursday said the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium has undergone a complete renovation and is ready to host the "best-ever" edition of the BWF World Championships.

The India Open came under scrutiny after players raised concerns over the condition of the venue, including its cleanliness, training facilities and air quality. The tournament also witnessed unusual disruptions, with matches briefly halted due to bird droppings and even a monkey entering the spectator stands. The controversy erupted after Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt criticised the condition of the warm-up and practice areas at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall and the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium during the India Open, drawing attention to the poor state of the facilities.

 

Addressing Past Criticisms And Ensuring Readiness

"We've worked on every issue that came up then, and I'm happy to say those problems have been resolved completely. I'm confident this will be one of the best World Championships ever," BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra told PTI on the sidelines of the draw ceremony for the World Championships, which begin in New Delhi on August 17. "I would especially like to thank the Sports Ministry and SAI because they've worked very hard. Under the guidance of our president, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, all the preparations are progressing well," he added.

Mishra said the India Open had served as a "test event" ahead of the World Championships, helping the organisers identify shortcomings and address them well in advance. "The stadium is almost ready for the tournament. The India Open was essentially a test event for the World Championships. If we hadn't conducted that test event, we wouldn't have known what difficulties we were likely to face," he said.

Extensive Renovations And Expert Lighting

According to Mishra, the venue has been fully refurbished, with the walls, toilets and flooring renovated, while a team of Malaysian lighting experts has been brought in to oversee the installation of the court lighting. "The biggest change is the complete renovation of the stadium. The walls, toilets and floors have all been refurbished. We've even brought in Malaysian lighting experts to handle the lighting. There weren't any major complaints about the lighting last time, but even then, we've invited some of the world's best experts in this field," he said.

"They will set up the entire lighting system, after which the BWF will inspect and approve it before the final court-specific lighting is installed. I believe anyone who saw or played at the India Open will find this stadium completely transformed this time," Mishra said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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