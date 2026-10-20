Thigh Injury Forces Iga Swiatek to Miss WTA Finals

Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek's hopes of qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals have been dashed after she withdrew from the Ningbo Open in China due to a persistent thigh injury.

IMAGE: Despite missing direct qualification, Iga Swiatek could still attend the WTA Finals as one of two alternates. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Ningbo Open due to a left thigh injury, making her ineligible for direct qualification to the WTA Finals.

The Polish tennis star needed to reach at least the quarter-finals in Ningbo to have a chance of securing a spot in the season-ending tournament.

Swiatek has experienced an ongoing problem with her left thigh, which also affected her performance at the Wuhan Open semi-finals.

Karolina Muchova currently holds the last qualifying spot, with Marta Kostyuk still having a mathematical chance to overtake her.

Iga Swiatek is set to miss the season-ending WTA Finals after the six-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the Ningbo Open in China with a thigh injury on Tuesday. The Pole, who has played at every edition of the Finals since 2021 and won the event in 2023, had to reach at least the quarter-finals in Ningbo to have any chance of displacing Czech Karolina Muchova in the last qualifying place.

Injury Concerns and Withdrawal

Swiatek was hampered by the injury in her 7-5, 6-1 loss to compatriot Maja Chwalinska in the Wuhan Open semi-finals last week. She has won only one tournament this year and failed to advance beyond the quarters at any of the four Grand Slams.

"After careful consideration, I've decided to withdraw from the tournament," the 25-year-old said in a statement posted on the Ningbo Open's social media.

"I've been experiencing an ongoing problem with my left thigh over the past weeks, and I feel that giving myself the time to rest and recover is the right decision."

WTA Finals Qualification Scenario

Muchova, who is not competing at the WTA 500 tournament in China, can still be overtaken by Marta Kostyuk.

The Ukrainian has to make up 815 points at the Ningbo event and next week's Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. While Swiatek is unable to qualify directly for the November 8-15 WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California, she could go to the event as one of two alternates.