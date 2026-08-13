Iga Swiatek reaches her first final of season at Canadian Open

Iga Swiatek has secured her first final appearance of the season at the Canadian Open, overcoming Elina Svitolina in a hard-fought match, marking a crucial step in her US Open preparations.

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek serves during her quarter-final match against Elina Svitolina at the Canadian Open on Wednesday. Photograph: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Iga Swiatek defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at the Canadian Open.

Swiatek rallied from a break down in the deciding set to secure her victory.

This marks Swiatek's first final appearance of the season

Iga Swiatek rallied from a break down in the deciding set to beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at the Canadian Open on Wednesday, securing her place in a final for the first time this season at the US Open tune-up event in Toronto.

Swiatek, who won one of her six Grand Slam titles in Flushing Meadows ​in 2022, secured the rain-delayed first set before Svitolina turned the tables and broke the Pole twice in a one-sided second frame.

Swiatek's Decisive Comeback Against Svitolina

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek celebrates her victory against Elina Svitolina. Photograph: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images/Reuters

Svitolina broke to grab a 3-2 lead in the decider but former world number one Swiatek reeled off the final four games to claim victory.

"After that second set I knew I had to do everything I could to get my rhythm and my game back," she told Tennis Channel.

"It's not easy to do that during a match - to keep your calm and your composure and follow the plan. I'm happy in the third set I did that and it paid off in the end. I didn't doubt myself."

Navigating an Inconsistent Season

Swiatek has had an ⁠inconsistent season in which she has failed to advance beyond the quarters at a Grand Slam and suffered a surprise second-round defeat by compatriot Magda Linette in Miami.

That loss led Swiatek to make a coaching change, replacing Wim Fissette with Francisco Roig.

Swiatek also lost to Alexandra Eala in ​the third round at ​Wimbledon, where she was ⁠defending champion.

Swiatek will face either Coco Gauff or Elena Rybakina in the final of the WTA 1000 event in Toronto on Thursday.