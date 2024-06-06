News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Swiatek overwhelms Gauff to reach third straight French Open final

Swiatek overwhelms Gauff to reach third straight French Open final

June 06, 2024 20:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek extended her dominance over Coco Gauff by sealing an 11th victory in 12 meetings. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Defending champion Iga Swiatek took a big step towards a third successive French Open title by dismantling teary American third seed Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-final on Thursday to match her longest winning streak on clay.

 

Four-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek also extended her dominance over Gauff by sealing an 11th victory in 12 meetings and will head into a Saturday showdown with either 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

IMAGE: Madrid and Rome champion Iga Swiatek equalled her 18-match winning streak on clay. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Swiatek drew first blood by breaking in the opening game of the contest after a forehand error by the ultra aggressive Gauff and the top-seeded Pole fought off break points in her next two service games before tightening her grip.

Having dropped the first set following an error, Gauff wiped away tears while up 2-1 in the second after an argument with the umpire over a contentious line call, but the US Open champion recovered to break her opponent for the first time.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff was beaten in straight sets. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

However, Swiatek struck back immediately before holding and breaking to surge to a 4-3 lead with a powerful winner as a 20th straight victory at Roland Garros appeared in sight for the 23-year-old at her favourite hunting ground.

Soaking up the applause at a sun-drenched Court Philippe-Chatrier, Madrid and Rome champion Swiatek secured victory on serve and equalled her 18-match winning streak on the sport's slowest surface between Stuttgart and Warsaw in 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sarabjot shoots gold at Munich World Cup
Sarabjot shoots gold at Munich World Cup
Luka Modric calls Sunil Chhetri a 'legend'
Luka Modric calls Sunil Chhetri a 'legend'
Surgery sidelines Novak after French Open withdrawal
Surgery sidelines Novak after French Open withdrawal
Vedanta demerger gets nod from majority of creditors
Vedanta demerger gets nod from majority of creditors
No AAP-Cong alliance for Delhi polls: Gopal Rai
No AAP-Cong alliance for Delhi polls: Gopal Rai
Rahul calls for JPC probe into stock market crash
Rahul calls for JPC probe into stock market crash
'Indian football without Chhetri almost impossible'
'Indian football without Chhetri almost impossible'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Bopanna-Ebden lose in French Open semis

Bopanna-Ebden lose in French Open semis

French Open: Maiden title for mixed-doubles pair

French Open: Maiden title for mixed-doubles pair

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances