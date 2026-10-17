Swiatek left in tears as Chwalinska completes stunning Wuhan semifinal upset

Iga Swiatek’s left-leg injury paved the way for Maja Chwalinska's stunning Wuhan upset, while Sonay Kartal defeated error-prone Jelena Ostapenko to reach her maiden WTA 1000 final.

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek in tears after suffering a leg injury during her Wuhan Open semifinal against Poland's Maja Chwalinska on Saturday. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points Iga Swiatek struggled with a left-leg injury as Polish compatriot Maja Chwalinska stunned the six-time Grand Slam champion 7-5, 6-1 to reach the Wuhan Open final.

Chwalinska, Swiatek’s childhood friend and former junior doubles partner, saved two set points in the opener before completing an emotional victory in their first competitive meeting in 10 years.

Britain’s Sonay Kartal upset Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(9), 7-6(5), capitalising on the Latvian’s 41 unforced errors despite trailing 4-1 in both sets.

Chwalinska and Kartal will contest their first WTA 1000 final on Sunday after contrasting semi-final victories in Wuhan.

A left-leg injury derailed Iga Swiatek as she went down fighting to Polish compatriot and childhood friend Maja Chwalinska 7-5, 6-1 in the Wuhan Open semifinals on Saturday.

French Open runner-up Chwalinska, who was Swiatek's junior doubles partner, will face Sonay Kartal in the final after the Briton beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(9), 7-6(5) in the first semifinal.

Heartbreak for Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek receives medical attention. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Swiatek was 5-3 ahead in the first set but fellow 25-year-old Chwalinska saved two set points and took a 6-5 lead before the six-time Grand Slam winner had to take a medical timeout.

After receiving treatment, Swiatek continued the match with a bandaged left thigh, but found it difficult to put pressure on her leg and struggled to chase returns across the court.

Swiatek, Chwalinska Turn Emotional

IMAGE: Maja Chwalinska embraces Iga Swiatek after the match. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

She completed the match with encouragement from her team and the two players, who have known each other since they were 10, shared a quiet handshake after their first competitive clash in 10 years.

"She is a great champion, living legend, she won everything. So it was a great honour for me to share the court with her today," an emotional Chwalinska said of Swiatek.

"The fact that I actually won against her is actually crazy for me."

Kartal Beats Error-Prone Ostapenko

IMAGE: Britain's Sonay Kartal celebrates winning her semifinal against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Former French Open champion Ostapenko was left ruing her mistakes as she squandered 4-1 leads in both sets to lose to Kartal, who is ranked 136 places below the Latvian.

Ostapenko was undone by her 41 unforced errors, including two straight double faults while serving for the first set. She hit the ground with her racket, frustrated with wayward and netted returns, as Kartal stayed calm to reach her second final on the tour.

"At times she's unplayable and sometimes you just have to ride the wave. Mentally, I think this is one of the best performances I've had in my career," said the 24-year-old Kartal, who returned in September after a six-month absence due to a back injury.

Both Kartal and Chwalinska will play their first WTA 1000 final when they face each other on Sunday.