Iga Swiatek eyes late-season turnaround as WTA Finals qualification remains uncertain

Iga Swiatek sits 10th in the WTA Finals qualifying race and hopes to finish strongly in Wuhan, Ningbo, and Tokyo after a challenging season and recent coaching changes.

IMAGE: With WTA Finals qualification on the line, Iga Swiatek is gearing up to compete in Wuhan, Ningbo, and Tokyo. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek is 10th in the WTA Finals qualifying race with 3,799 points, trailing ninth-placed Marta Kostyuk by 111 points.

Swiatek has won only one title this year, at the Canadian Open in August, and failed to reach the quarter-finals or beyond at any of the four Grand Slams.

he 2023 WTA Finals champion said qualifying for this year’s event remains a major goal, describing the challenge as motivating with several tournaments still to play.

Swiatek credited coach Francisco Roig, appointed in April, with helping improve her game and pointed to the US Open swing as the most positive phase of her season.

Iga Swiatek has played at every edition of the WTA Finals since 2021, but with the Pole running out of time to claim a place at this year's season-ending tournament she knows the importance of going deep at her few remaining events.

The six-time major champion has won only one tournament this year at the Canadian Open in August and failed to advance beyond the quarterfinal stage at all four Grand Slams.

Polish Star Sits 10th in Qualifying Race

The 25-year-old, who won the WTA Finals in 2023, is 10th in the qualifying table for the November 8-15 tournament at Indian Wells with only four of the eight spots still up for grabs.

She sits on 3,799 points, 111 behind Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in 9th place. Karolina Muchova, on 4,615 points, is the lowest-ranked player not to have sealed qualification.

"Obviously I'm aware of the situation and it would be great to get into the Finals, for sure it's our goal," Swiatek told reporters on Monday ahead of the Wuhan Open.

"It's the first time I've faced a situation like that, to get into the finals.

"It's a challenge, but I feel like it's a positive one and I'm really motivated ... There are still a few tournaments ahead."

New Coach Roig Helps Swiatek Find Positives

Swiatek said she had made some positive changes to her game under coach Francisco Roig, whom she appointed in April after parting ways with Wim Fissette.

"I needed to change some stuff, and Francisco has a really great idea for my game, and I feel like we're developing my game on the practice court quite a lot, and it's been good progress," she added.

"The US Open swing, for sure, was the most positive part of the season, so that shows that I'm going in the right direction."

Swiatek, who faces compatriot Magdalena Frech in her opening match in Wuhan on Wednesday, is also scheduled to compete at WTA 500 events in Ningbo and Tokyo before the WTA Finals slots are wrapped up.