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Home  » Sports » Iga Swiatek, coach Fissette part ways after 17-month stint

Iga Swiatek, coach Fissette part ways after 17-month stint

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March 23, 2026 22:35 IST

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Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek and Wim Fissette during a training session at the 2026 Australian Open. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iga Swiatek has parted ways with coach Wim Fissette.
  • The two decided to end the partnership after Swiatek suffered a shock loss at Miami Open.
  • Under Fissette, Swiatek has won the 2025 Wimbledon besides titles at Cincinnati and Seoul.

World No. 3 Iga Swiatek has ended her coaching partnership with Wim Fissette, she said on Monday, following a disappointing start to the season that culminated in a shock early exit at the Miami Open.

The 24-year-old, who hired the Belgian in October 2024, said she had decided to take a different path after a 17-month stint that included her maiden Wimbledon title last year. However, Thursday's loss to World No. 50 and Polish compatriot Magda Linette at the Miami Open proved a turning point for the six-times Grand Slam winner.

"Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court," Swiatek wrote in a social media post. "I’m grateful for (Fissette's) support, experience, and everything we achieved together—including one of my biggest dreams in sport."

 

Under Fissette’s guidance, Swiatek adapted her game to faster surfaces, winning titles in Cincinnati and Seoul in addition to her 2025 triumph on the London grass.

Fissette, who has previously coached major champions including Kim Clijsters and Naomi Osaka, said on Instagram that both he and Swiatek had "wanted and worked for more".

Source: REUTERS
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