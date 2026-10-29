Real Kashmir face Nagaland United in IFL season opener

Get ready for the Indian Football League 2026-27 season opener as former champions Real Kashmir FC host historic debutants Nagaland United SC in a highly anticipated clash in Srinagar on Friday.

Key Points Real Kashmir FC will play debutants Nagaland United SC in the IFL 2026-27 opening match on Friday in Srinagar.

Real Kashmir, led by coach Ishfaq Ahmed, aims for a strong season after securing their league spot last season.

Nagaland United SC makes its historic IFL debut, bringing national league football to Nagaland after 78 years.

Nagaland United's entry was facilitated by acquiring Aizawl FC's sporting rights, and they are coached by Kaizad Ambapardiwalla.

Both teams express readiness, with Real Kashmir strengthening their attack and Nagaland United focused on competing and winning.

Former champions Real Kashmir FC will face debutants Nagaland United SC in the opening match of the Indian Football League 2026-27 in Srinagar on Friday, with the season set to be played in a full home-and-away format.

Real Kashmir had endured a challenging start to the 2025–26 season, finishing the initial league phase in the lower half of the table and were drawn into the relegation phase.

However, the Snow Leopards responded impressively at the right time under head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, securing their place in the league for another season.

Real Kashmir's Season Preparations

Ishfaq will lead the team once again this season and sounded positive ahead of their opening fixture.

"The players are the same ones who were at Aizawl FC, so we know most of them, but a completely new coach has taken over with a new style," he said on the eve of the match.

"Personally, I don't have any idea how they will set up, but we are prepared. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter, we want to play good, aggressive football at home, and we are ready for that."

Asked about the fans and the support they have given the club over the years, Ishfaq said, "The fans stood by us last year during difficult times and came out in numbers. This year, we finally have a proper league campaign with ten matches here.

"I know Kashmiri people love football, and I want to invite them to bring their families and come to the stadium."

Nagaland United's Historic IFL Debut

For Nagaland United, the fixture represents a landmark moment in the club's short history. Founded in 2024 at Chumoukedima near Dimapur in Nagaland, the club is playing in the IFL in just two years after its establishment, bringing national league football to a state that has waited 78 years for representation in the competition.

Nagaland had produced independent India's first captain, Talimeren Ao.

Nagaland United's entry into the IFL was facilitated through a goodwill agreement with Aizawl FC, approved by the All India Football Federation, on September 9. Under the arrangement, Nagaland United acquired Aizawl's sporting rights for the league.

Coaches' Outlook And Team Strategies

They have roped in young Kaizad Ambapardiwalla as the head coach for the season. Kaizad served as Jamshedpur FC head coach during their quarterfinal run in the Durand Cup earlier in the year, the club's final outing.

He will lead a young side consisting of local players.

Speaking ahead of their first match in a national league, Kaizad said, "The team is in a positive mindset. We are focused on building a strong, competitive team for the season. Despite limited time, our main focus during training has been on discipline, the right attitude, and developing a winning mentality.

"Real Kashmir FC are an experienced side, but our players are well prepared. We have trained well over the past week and have a clear plan for the game. Nagaland United have not come to the IFL just to participate; we are here to compete and win," Kaizad added.

Key Player Changes For Both Sides

The club will be led by defender Rohmingthanga, who has the experience of playing for Aizawl FC in the I-League.

Real Kashmir, on the other hand, have lost their captain from last season, Mohammad Inam, who has signed for ISL side Punjab FC. But they have added firepower to their attack in the form of experienced striker Marcus Joseph along with some talented domestic players.