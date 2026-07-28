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IFAB Admits Breel Embolo's World Cup Red Card Against Argentina Was A Mistake

July 28, 2026 18:01 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Football's law-making body IFAB has officially confirmed that the second yellow card issued to Switzerland forward Breel Embolo during the World Cup quarter-final against Argentina was an error, highlighting a misapplication of VAR protocol.

Switzerland's Breel Embolo is shown a red card by referee Joao Pinheiro after a VAR review during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals against Argentina

IMAGE: Switzerland's Breel Embolo is shown a red card by referee Joao Pinheiro after a VAR review during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals against Argentina. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points

  • IFAB stated that Switzerland's Breel Embolo should not have received a second yellow card during the World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.
  • Embolo was booked for simulation after VAR intervened, overturning an initial booking for Argentina's Leandro Paredes.
  • IFAB clarified that VAR can only intervene for mistaken identity regarding who committed an offence, not to review or change the offence itself for a yellow card.
  • The use of the mistaken identity clause for simulation, though well-received, is not yet officially included in the VAR protocol.
  • Switzerland coach Murat Yakin called the rule leading to Embolo's sending-off 'unacceptable', stating it 'destroyed our game'.
 

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo should not have been sent off during this month's World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, according to a circular issued by soccer's law-making body IFAB on Tuesday.

Embolo received a second yellow card during the second half with the match level at 1-1. Argentina struck twice in extra time to beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in Kansas City.

VAR Protocol Misapplication

The 29-year-old had gone down following a challenge by Leandro Paredes, and referee Joao Pinheiro initially booked the Argentina midfielder. But the VAR informed the referee that Paredes had not committed a foul, and Pinheiro booked Embolo instead for simulation.

IFAB clarified that while the VAR can intervene in relation to mistaken identity when the wrong player has been booked, it cannot be used to review the offence itself. "A yellow card (caution) which is not a second yellow card can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the offence that was penalised; the offence itself cannot be reviewed / changed," IFAB said.

Future of VAR and Simulation

"The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 was well received and will be included in the detailed review of the VAR protocol... however, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded."

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said the rule behind Breel Embolo's sending-off was "unacceptable" after a loss that stopped them reaching the World Cup semi-finals for the first time. "It destroyed our game today. We have to accept it, but it's painful to lose that way," Yakin said. Defending champions Argentina lost the final to Spain.

Source: REUTERS
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