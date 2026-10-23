Idi Amin's grandson disqualified for punch after bell at African championships

Idi Amin's grandson Aziz Abdul was disqualified and stripped of his silver medal at the African Boxing Championships after punching Egypt's Mohamed Hossen following the final bell.

IMAGE: Aziz Abdul was a toddler when Idi Amin died in exile in 2003 and never met him. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Aziz Abdul, grandson of former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, was disqualified from the African Boxing Championships after punching his opponent after the final bell.

The 25-year-old, known as ‘Ringo’, was stripped of his silver medal, although Egypt's Mohamed Hossen escaped injury from the blow to the back of his head.

Abdul was also disqualified from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after headbutting England's Damar Thomas in the opening round.

Abdul, who never met Amin before his death in exile in 2003, has said he prefers not to discuss his grandfather's controversial legacy.

The firebrand grandson of former Uganda dictator Idi Amin has been disqualified from a major boxing tournament for the second time in a matter of months after a wild punch thrown at an opponent after the bell.

Aziz Abdul swung at Egypt's Mohamed Hossen in their men's 90-kilogramme final at the African Boxing Championships in Nairobi and was immediately disqualified and stripped of his silver medal.

The blow struck Hossen on the back of the head after he had turned away from Abdul, but the Egyptian was uninjured.

Second Major Disqualification in Months

The 25-year-old Abdul, who goes by the name of 'Ringo', was also disqualified from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after he headbutted Damar Thomas from England in the opening round.

He had professed before the Games he would become the "new King of Scotland", in reference to the name of a film made about his grandfather, who stood accused of killing hundreds of thousands of people while in office.

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Idi Amin's Violent Legacy Shadows Grandson

Amin ruled Uganda for eight years from 1971 following a coup, and is said to have fathered around 60 children, with an exact figure unknown.

Abdul was a toddler when Amin died in exile in 2003 and never met his grandfather, but explained how he felt being related to him in a July interview with the BBC.

"Sometimes people say positive (things) about him, but others say negative (things) about him," Abdul said.

"That's why I don't want to talk more about him.

"It's not good to say something negative about someone who is not there."