News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » IBA will not be in charge of 2024 Olympics boxing

IBA will not be in charge of 2024 Olympics boxing

June 25, 2022 05:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The various IOC concerns around the governance of the IBA, including the refereeing and judging process and its financial dependency on the state-owned company Gazprom, are still ongoing.'

The IOC had stripped the IBA in 2019 of its involvement in last year's Tokyo Olympics

IMAGE: The IOC had stripped the IBA in 2019 of its involvement in last year's Tokyo Olympics due to governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

The International Boxing Association will not be in charge of the boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics or qualifiers for those games, the IOC said on Friday.

The IOC had stripped the IBA in 2019 of its involvement in last year's Tokyo Olympics due to governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues. The sport was also not included in the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

 

"(The decision) follows the continuing and very concerning issues of the IBA, such as its governance and its refereeing and judging system," the Olympic body said in a statement after an executive board meeting.

"The various IOC concerns around the governance of the IBA, including the refereeing and judging process and its financial dependency on the state-owned company Gazprom, are still ongoing."

The Russian energy company is the biggest sponsor of the IBA, formerly known as AIBA.

IBA President Umar Kremlev, a Russian businessman, was re-elected unopposed following the disqualification of his only opponent, Boris van der Vorst, two days before the vote in Istanbul on May 14.

Van der Vorst, however, has since been vindicated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which ruled he was wrongly prevented from taking part in last month's presidential vote, adding to the governance turmoil within the body.

IBA also had to overhaul refereeing following the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics and a bout manipulation system which existed there and resulted in the removal of Executive Director Karim Bouzidi along with several referees and officials.

"The IOC executive board felt enough was enough," the IOC's sports director Kit McConnell told a virtual news conference.

"The boxing qualifiers and competition at the 2024 Olympics Games will not be run be run under the authority of the IBA."

He said the IOC was considering different models to prepare for the qualifiers and the competition.

"There are a lot of lessons and best practices developed for the sport at the Tokyo Olympics (last year). Whatever the model we have in place will take those aboard as well as a strong athletes' voice."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Srihari, Aneesh continue to sparkle in Singapore
Srihari, Aneesh continue to sparkle in Singapore
Warm-up PIX: Attacking Pant stands out for Leicester
Warm-up PIX: Attacking Pant stands out for Leicester
Will Tripathi, Umran Make India Debut?
Will Tripathi, Umran Make India Debut?
PIX: Ledecky wins 19th gold; butterfly double by Milak
PIX: Ledecky wins 19th gold; butterfly double by Milak
PIX: Centurion Bairstow revels in just being himself
PIX: Centurion Bairstow revels in just being himself
Sena's national executive committee meet on Saturday
Sena's national executive committee meet on Saturday
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should we: Varun
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should we: Varun

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Ledecky wins 19th gold; butterfly double by Milak

PIX: Ledecky wins 19th gold; butterfly double by Milak

'Dream to see Sarfaraz play for India'

'Dream to see Sarfaraz play for India'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances