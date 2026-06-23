Air Force Kicks Off Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey 2026 With Victory

The Indian Air Force commenced the 7th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2026 with a decisive 2-0 win against the Indian Army (Southern Command), setting the stage for a competitive event featuring 16 elite teams.

Key Points Indian Air Force secured a 2-0 victory over Indian Army (Southern Command) in the opening match of the 7th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2026.

Agniveer Vinayak Santosh Hande was declared Man of the Match for his performance.

The tournament will feature a total of 16 elite hockey teams from across the country.

Air Marshal S Sivakumar inaugurated the event, emphasising its prestige and importance for Indian hockey.

Hande received a cheque of Rs 25,000 from the Chief Guest for his Man of the Match award.

Indian Air Force beat Indian Army (Southern Command) 2-0 in the opening match of the 7th edition of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2026, organised by Air Force Sports Control Board. Agniveer Vinayak Santosh Hande was declared as Man of the Match.

Tournament Inauguration And Significance

A total of 16 Teams will be participating in this tournament. The opening ceremony was attended by Air Marshal S Sivakumar, VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA), who declared the tournament open. The Chief Guest presented a cheque of Rs 25,000 to Hande.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal Sivakumar said, "We are delighted to be back with the Marshal of the Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament which is the most prestigious tournament in the country. This tournament will provide a platform for the elite hockey teams of the country. Indian Air Force will ensure that no stone is left unturned in the smooth conduct of the tournament."