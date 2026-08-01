'I want to be like Mary Kom': Pakistan's boxing hero

Pakistan's trailblazing boxer, Fatima Zahra, who secured her nation's first female Commonwealth Games boxing medal, reveals that Indian boxing icon MC Mary Kom's inspiring journey and biopic were her driving force.

IMAGE: Fatima Zahra, Pakistan's first female Commonwealth Games boxing medallist. Photograph: Fatima Zahra/Instagram

Key Points Fatima Zahra became Pakistan's first female Commonwealth Games boxing medallist, securing a bronze in the 60kg event.

Zahra was deeply inspired by India's six-time world champion MC Mary Kom, particularly by the Bollywood biopic on Kom's life.

Like Mary Kom, Fatima Zahra overcame family opposition and financial hardship to pursue her boxing dreams.

Zahra hopes her historic medal will encourage more Pakistani girls to break stereotypes and participate in sports.

Mary Kom's journey from a poor farming family to a global boxing icon resonated with Zahra, motivating her training.

India's MC Mary Kom has inspired generations of homegrown boxers, but the six-time world champion's influence has travelled well beyond the country's borders, reaching Pakistan's first female Commonwealth Games medallist, Fatima Zahra. The 22-year-old signed off with a historic bronze medal in the women's 60kg event here, becoming the first Pakistani woman boxer to stand on a Commonwealth Games podium.

An Inspiration Across Borders

Growing up in Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, Fatima had few female boxing role models to look up to in her own country. She instead found one across the border in Mary Kom. "I am inspired by India's Mary Kom," Fatima told PTI after securing her bronze medal.

For Fatima, it was not just Mary Kom's achievements but the story behind them that resonated.

Born into a poor farming family in rural Manipur, Mary Kom overcame financial hardship, social resistance and limited resources to become one of the greatest boxers of all time.

She secretly pursued boxing in her early years, balancing training with work in the fields before going on to win six world championship titles, an Olympic bronze medal, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games golds, and five Asian Championships.

Overcoming Adversity and Inspiring Others

The 2014 Bollywood biopic based on Mary Kom's life left a lasting impression on a then 10-year-old Fatima. "I used to watch the film made on her life. When I started boxing I used to watch that movie and train. I have a lot of respect for her and inshallah one day I will become like her. I hope I can meet her," Fatima said.

Like Mary Kom, Fatima also had to battle opposition at home before she could chase her dreams.

"My background is not that strong. My basic coach taught me everything," she said. "My family was against boxing. They would not let me go for training but I fought with them and continued training."

Years later, the resistance has turned into unwavering support. "And now they are more tense than me for my fight and competition," she said with a smile.

Fatima hopes her breakthrough medal can encourage more Pakistani girls to challenge stereotypes and take up sport instead of being confined to household responsibilities.

"I was also just another girl. I joined boxing, trained and worked hard. I want other girls who are told to work at home to come out like me."

"I have struggled and worked so hard. I want others to get boosted by my performance and get inspired."