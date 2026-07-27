'I made so many sacrifices...': How Mirabai Chanu Clinched Gold In Glasgow

'I made so many sacrifices and overcame stress and injuries to reach the Games and win a medal.'

IMAGE: Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in the women's 48kg weightlifting with a record total lift of 190kg at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Chanu set new Commonwealth and Games records in snatch (85kg) and clean and jerk (105kg).

This is her third consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, adding to her 2018 and 2022 victories.

An emotional Mirabai Chanu said her historic third successive gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games came only after a 'lot of sacrifices', as the Olympic medallist battled stress and injuries over the past couple of years.



The Indian weightlifting star clinched the women's 48kg title at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday to complete a remarkable hat-trick of gold medals after her triumphs at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.



She lifted a commanding total of 190kg -- with a best effort of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk -- to claim India's first gold medal of the Glasgow Games.



Tears rolled down as she stood proudly on top of the podium singing the national anthem. She was also sporting tri-coloured ribbons in her head.



"I am extremely happy and also very emotional. I made so many sacrifices and overcame stress and injuries to reach the Games and win a medal. I didn't know I would set a Commonwealth record. I was only focused on completing the lift assigned by my coach," said Chanu after the triumph.

'I was under a lot of pressure'

VIDEO: ANI

She broke down again while talking about the support her mom, and coach Vijay Sharma gave.



"They have supported me through thick and thin.



"I was under a lot of pressure from family and friends, so happy to win third gold for India," she said after the win.



"I was not going to put too much effort in these Games but I failed my first attempt. Coach and I had thought that I would do two lifts each."



The gold medal marks another glittering chapter to Chanu's illustrious career, adding to an already glittering list of achievements which includes an Olympic silver medal and a World Championship title.