Kevin De Bruyne, the former Manchester City star, firmly defends his legacy and the club's achievements amidst serious financial rule breach allegations, asserting his pride remains unshaken as he prepares for a Champions League return to Etihad Stadium.

IMAGE: Kevin de Bruyne expressed his continued affection for Manchester City despite the club's financial charges. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Key Points Kevin De Bruyne remains proud of his achievements with Manchester City despite the club facing 114 financial rule breach charges.

De Bruyne expressed deep affection for Manchester City and its owners, stating his view of the club will never change.

He believes the charges should not alter how people perceive him as a player or the team's performance on the pitch.

Manchester City lodged a formal appeal in October against the independent regulatory commission's guilty verdict.

Napoli and Belgium superstar midfielder Kevin de Bruyne expressed pride in his accomplishments during his time with Premier League giants Manchester City, saying that recent finance-related charges against the club would not change how he views his time and trophies with the club.

Man City's Financial Allegations

After having departed from Man City last season, one of the Premier League's most accomplished midfielders will have a homecoming at Etihad Stadium as Napoli takes on Manchester City in their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday.

In September, Manchester City was found guilty on 114 of 115 charges brought by the Premier League over alleged financial rule breaches. One of the most serious allegations concerned the club allegedly orchestrating artificial sponsorship agreements to boost its revenue by approximately 900 million pounds between 2009 and 2018, a period during which the club emerged as one of the dominant forces in English football and won three Premier League titles.

De Bruyne's Unwavering Loyalty

Speaking during the presser before the match, de Bruyne said as quoted by Sky Sports, "I am proud of what I’ve done as a football player, and honestly, this is my club, I love the owners."

“I have even spoken to (chairman) Khaldoon (Al Mubarak) about how to buy a club."

“I have nothing but affection for this club, and that will never change, (the way) the people treated me and my family for 10 years," he said.

The veteran midfielder said that while "life has rules, everybody plays on the limit". He also expressed hope that the charges pressed against the club would not change how people view him or the team.

"I played in between the white lines, and I competed with other players, and I had many experiences with my teams, with the players. That’s the thing that I value most. I have given my all and that is not going to change in my mind. I do not think a lot of people will change in their mind how they view me as a player, or how we played.

“But everybody has their own opinion, I guess. Other people may be ‘disgraced’ a bit, but I cannot change anything about that," he signed off.

Club's Appeal Against Verdict

In October, Manchester City lodged a formal appeal against findings of an independent regulatory commision as they seek to overturn the guilty verdict.