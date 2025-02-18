I-League: Real Kashmir move up the ladder

IMAGE: Inter Kashi slipped to third after a goalless draw with SC Bengaluru later on Tuesday. Photograph: I-League/X

Real Kashmir FC scored a home win as they beat Namdhari FC 1-0 after an early strike by Paulo Cézar in their I-League match in Srinagar on Tuesday.

With five victories in the last seven games, the Snow Leopards have recovered from their poor form in the mid-season and re-announced themselves in the 2024-25 title race.

Brazilian striker Paulo Cézar scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the seventh minute.

Real Kashmir, who are the only side yet to lose at home this season (six wins and three draws), have overtaken Namdhari for second spot with 26 points in 15 matches.

On the other hand, the Punjab side are in a slump, winning just one of the last five games that has seriously dented their title chances.

Inter Kashi slipped to third after a goalless draw with SC Bengaluru later in the day. The Kashmir-Namdhari result also ensured Churchill Brothers, who are at 28 points, will remain top of the table until the end of Round 15, at least.

Real Kashmir were their usual confident selves at home and began on the front foot, with Karim Samb earning the penalty after being tripped by Joseph Gordon. Paulo Cézar stepped up and sent goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh the wrong way to score his sixth goal of the season and put the hosts ahead.

The Snow Leopards' lead would've been doubled in the 20th minute if not for a sensational last-ditch tackle by former Real Kashmir defender Lamine Moro.

Karim Samb, who was slipped through on goal by Asrar Rehber, rounded Jaspreet and seemingly had an open net to aim at until Moro executed an impeccable slide, nicking the ball off the Senegalese's feet barely a yard out of the goal.

Mohammad Inam, who scored Real Kashmir's winner against Gokulam Kerala in the previous round, looked lively again.

A few minutes before half-time, he cut through the middle and hit a powerful shot that was palmed away by Jaspreet. The attack was kept alive by the hosts and Asrar set up Karim Samb, whose first time shot was blocked by Harpreet Singh as Namdhari continued to defend desperately.

The visitors had been rather blunt in attack in the first half and their talisman Cledson Carvalho da Silva was aching to change that in the second. The Brazilian often lacked support in the final third and had to rely solely on himself.

In the 62nd minute, he got half a sight of goal for the first time in the match after getting some space behind Aminou Bouba. He tried to lob the goalkeeper but slightly overhit it.

Later, Cledson brilliantly beat two yellow shirts alone and pulled the trigger from outside the box but was denied by a prompt block from captain Muhammad Hammad.