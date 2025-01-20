I-League: Real Kashmir back to winning ways

IMAGE: Real Kashmir players celebrate a goal vs Sporting Club Bengaluruon Sunday. Photograph: Real Kashmir FC/X

Brazilian Paulo Cezar struck a brace as Real Kashmir FC beat SC Bengaluru 3-1 to return to winning ways and move up in the points table in the I-League in Srinagar on Sunday.

After Cezar (28th, 55th) put the home side 2-0 ahead, Senegalese Abdou Karim scored the other goal for the hosts from the spot. SC Bengaluru goalkeeper Bishal Lama had brought Karim down inside the box to receive a red card.

All three Real Kashmir's win this season have come on their home ground.

Ugandan Henry Kisseka netted a consolation goal for SC Bengaluru in the last minute of the match. SC Bengaluru captain Carlos Lomba was also sent off in the added minutes of the match as the visitors were reduced to nine men.

The win helped Real Kashmir climb to the sixth spot in the standings.

The Ishfaque Ahmed-coached side have 13 points from nine games with three wins, four draws and two losses.

It was yet another frustrating day for I-League newbies SC Bengaluru. The bottom-placed side, who have five points from nine matches, have struggled in the tournament and have now gone winless in five matches.

In another match played in Jaipur, Dempo Sports Club snapped their three-match losing streak with a hard fought 1-1 draw against hosts Rajasthan United in a dull ad drab game.

The result maintained the two team's positions on the table. After the ninth round campaign, Rajasthan have 12 points, while Dempo have 11.

In a sedate and often motionless first half, both moments of action saw Dempo goalkeeper Ashish Sibi front and centre.

The first of those came in the 31st minute, when the young showstopper spilled a cross from Alain Oyarzun straight into the path of Gerard Artigas in the six yard box. The Spaniard duly smashed it home to give the hosts the lead.

But Dempo found the equaliser in the 76th minute through Shaher Shaheen. The Syrian midfielder snuck in at the far post after Pruthvesh Pednekar had headed the ball for him to finish from close range.