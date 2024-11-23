News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » I-League kicks off amid broadcast drama

I-League kicks off amid broadcast drama

Source: PTI
November 23, 2024 00:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

I-League will be telecast on Sony Sports from the 2nd round onwards

IMAGE: I-League will be telecast on Sony Sports from the 2nd round onwards. Photograph: All India Football/X

The I-League's 18th edition kicked off as scheduled on Friday, following a last-minute resolution to a broadcast impasse that had sparked a revolt by the participating clubs.

In the opening day's fixtures, Gokulam Kerala FC secured a 3-2 away win over Sreenidi Deccan in Hyderabad while Inter Kashi emerged 1-0 winners over newly promoted SC Bengaluru after a 72nd-minute strike by Edmund Lalrindika at Kalyani, West Bengal.

Martin Chaves (60'), Ignacio Abelado (84') and Tharpuia (90+5') helped Gokulam Kerala rally past Sreenidi Deccan who scored thorugh Lalromawia (40') and David Castenada Munoz (90+6') in a five-goal thriller.

 

Budging to the demands of the 12 clubs just a few hours before kickoff, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said that Sony Network will broadcast the league from the second round.

"All arrangements have been made to telecast in Sony from second round," a source told PTI.

The clubs have agreed to pay 50 per cent to Sony to cover the broadcast cost, apart from the Rs 7 lakh entry fee.

However, the first three match days will not be televised and will instead stream on SSEN, a newly launched OTT platform by Shrachi Sports, the entity initially awarded the broadcast rights.

Negotiations will now be underway between Sony and Shrachi Group to finalise a production arrangement for live telecasts.

Under the banner of I-League Clubs Association, the 12 clubs on Thursday shot off a letter to the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, warning that they would not commence the tournament until Sony Network was confirmed as the official broadcaster of the league.

The standoff began in June 2024, when the clubs, reportedly with the AIFF's approval, had engaged Sony Network to broadcast the league with a 6+2 camera setup, and later upgraded to 8+2 cameras.

Collectively, the I-League clubs agreed to fund the production costs for at least 50 per cent of the matches, and this commitment was communicated to the federation on multiple occasions.

However, AIFF later awarded the broadcast rights to Shrachi Sports and the clubs described it as a "hurried" tender process.

It was communicated that the I-League matches would be shown on Shrachi Sports Network -- which then did not have an Android app.

"How can they be entrusted with streaming of I-League matches on an untested app that has not previously hosted or streamed any live sports content?" the clubs questioned.

This led to widespread discontent, and the clubs said the sponsors were backing out due to the absence of a major broadcaster.

The clubs warned the AIFF they would not play in the league unless Sony Network was confirmed as the broadcaster.

Their demands were finally met hours before the kickoff, allowing the league to begin after much drama.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
The Stumps Show Day 1, Perth Test
The Stumps Show Day 1, Perth Test
Pant's love affair with Australia continues
Pant's love affair with Australia continues
Stat check: Bumrah's average second only to Barnes
Stat check: Bumrah's average second only to Barnes
PKL: Rajput guides Yoddhas to win over Tamil Thalaivas
PKL: Rajput guides Yoddhas to win over Tamil Thalaivas
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag storm into semis
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag storm into semis
I thought it was just a regulation wicket: Starc
I thought it was just a regulation wicket: Starc
Pant's love affair with Australia continues
Pant's love affair with Australia continues

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
'Bumrah Best Since Malcolm Marshall'
'Bumrah Best Since Malcolm Marshall'
I thought it was just a regulation wicket: Starc
I thought it was just a regulation wicket: Starc

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances