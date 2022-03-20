I-League: Dicka's brace helps Aizawl defeat Indian Arrows 2-0

IMAGE: Aizawl FC's Dipanda Dicka scores the second goal against Indian Arrows on Sunday. Photograph: Hero I-League/Twitter

Striker Dipanda Dicka scored a brace as Aizawl FC beat Indian Arrows 2-0 in their I-League match in Naihati on Sunday.

Dicka (43rd and 49th minutes) struck on either side of half time to give his side the win.

The first chance of the game fell for Sibajit Singh of Indian Arrows in the fourth minute, but he wasn't able to convert the opportunity.

The All India Football Federation's developmental side created another chance in the 11th minute, but Taison Singh headed it wide.

Aizawl slowly grew in confidence and started dominating the midfield battle.

The first goal came against the run of play in the 42nd minute for Aizawl. Full back Vanlalnghenga played a superb cross-field pass to Dicka and the Cameroonian striker made no mistake in putting it past the keeper to break the deadlock.

As soon as the half began, Aizawl struck again to double their lead in the 49th minute when Dicka got on the end of a beautiful ball from Samuel Lalmuanpuia and placed it calmly to the bottom left corner.

Indian Arrows upped the ante in search of goals but lack of a finishing touch became clearly visible even after creating some decent chances.

In another match played at Kalyani stadium, Sreenidi Deccan defeated Sudeva Delhi 1-0 to move into the top four in the standings. David Castaneda Munoz scored the all-important goal in the 39th minute.

Castaneda helps Deccan edge past 10-man Delhi

Sreenidi Deccan FC clinched three points after they defeated Sudeva Delhi FC 1-0 in their I-League 2021-22 match at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

Sreenidi Deccan built on their 2-1 win against RoundGlass Punjab FC and climbed into the top four with this win. On the other hand, Sudeva Delhi players would be feeling unfortunate, losing another game on the bounce after a dramatic loss against Aizawl FC where they conceded two goals in stoppage time.

The game began with Sudeva Delhi FC playing a high line and pressing the Sreenidi Deccan players. Sudeva got a corner early on in the 4th minute, William Pauliankhum took it quickly from the right but the attacker was in an offside position.

William was again involved in a good play as his left-footed shot went just past the post in the 15th minute. Both teams were trying to play intense possession-based football but it was Sudeva Delhi who had the better chances early on.

The first goal of the game came through David Castaneda for Sreenidi Deccan after he smashed in a close-range in-swinger from a set-piece in the 39th minute to give his side the lead.

In the final minute of the first half, Sudeva Delhi players surrounded the referee after a foul. After another heated discussion, Sairuatkima was shown the red card, leaving Sudeva Delhi FC with just 10 men on the pitch for the second half.

Sreenidi Deccan FC used their one-man advantage from the start of the second half. They were constantly putting pressure but unfortunately, weren't able to double their lead.

It was end-to-end in the final few minutes as both the teams tried to get a goal late on but weren't able to score. Sreenidi were well in control of the game as the referee blew the final whistle.