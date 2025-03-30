HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
I-League: Churchill crush Inter Kashi's title hopes

I-League: Churchill crush Inter Kashi's title hopes

2 Minutes Read
March 30, 2025 22:44 IST

IMAGE: Inter Kashi, at third in the table with 36 points from as many matches, are out of the title race due to their inferior head-to-head record against both Churchill and Real Kashmir. Photograph: I-League/X

Churchill Brothers took a crucial step towards winning their third I-League title with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Inter Kashi, whose title hopes were dashed by a stoppage-time equaliser.

Lalremruata's injury time strike (90+4') salvaged a point for Churchill after José Luis Moreno (57') gave them the lead.

Inter Kashi responded swiftly through Edmund Lalrindika (63') and Nikola Stojanovic (65'), but their challenge ended as Churchill moved to 39 points, three ahead of Real Kashmir, whom they face in a title-deciding clash on April 6.

 

Inter Kashi, at third in the table with 36 points from as many matches, are out of the title race due to their inferior head-to-head record against both Churchill and Real Kashmir.

A tense first half saw both sides test each other, with Edmund missing key chances.

Churchill struck first when Moreno nodded in a free-kick, only for Inter Kashi to stun the home crowd with two quick goals.

Stojanovic's audacious long-range free-kick put Kashi ahead, but their celebrations were cut short as Lalremruata's injury-time free-kick sneaked in off the post, keeping Churchill in pole position for the title.

Gokulam Kerala remain in title hunt

At Kozhikode, Gokulam Kerala kept their title hopes alive by defeating Sreenidi Deccan 1-0 at the EMS Corporation Stadium.

Thabiso Brown scored the only goal of the match to lead 1-0 in the first half.

With this win, Gokulam Kerala jumped to the second place on the I-League table with 37 points from 21 games, ahead of Inter Kashi and Real Kashmir, putting themselves on the contenders' list for the title, whereas Sreenidi Deccan finish the round placed eighth with 27 points from 21 games. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
