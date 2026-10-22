Indian Men's Football: I-League 3 Group Stage Begins With 19 Teams

The 2026-27 I-League 3 season, India's fourth-tier men's football competition, is set to commence with 19 clubs battling for promotion across four venues, promising exciting action for Indian football fans.

Key Points Nineteen clubs will participate in the 2026-27 I-League 3 season, the fourth tier of Indian men's football.

The group stage begins on Thursday, with matches held in Imphal, Rudrapur, Shillong, and Mapusa.

All I-League 3 matches will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube channel.

Group A action starts on October 26, and Group D gets underway on November 1.

The top two teams from the play-off stage will be promoted to I-League 2 for the 2027-28 season.

Nineteen clubs will compete in the 2026-27 season of I-League 3, the fourth tier of Indian men's football, with the group stage beginning on Thursday across four venues.

The clubs have been divided into four groups and will play a single round-robin league, with matches scheduled in Imphal, Rudrapur, Shillong and Mapusa. All matches will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube channel.

I-League 3 Group Stage Details

Group B and Group C will kick off their campaigns on Thursday, with matches at the Amenity Football Academy in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, and the SSA Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya, respectively.

Group A action will begin on October 26 at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, while Group D will get underway on November 1 at Duler Stadium in Mapusa, Goa.

The group stage will conclude on November 9, with the four group winners and the two best second-placed teams advancing to a six-team play-off stage. The top two teams in the play-offs will earn promotion to I-League 2 for the 2027-28 season.

Teams And Venues For Each Group

Group A comprises TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, Southern Sporting Union and KLASA FC, with the Manipur-based clubs set to play their matches in Imphal.

Group B features Garhwal Heroes FC, Sher-e-Punjab SC, Corbett FC, Techtro Swades United FC and Ghaziabad City FC, with Rudrapur hosting the fixtures.

Lakecity FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Godavari FC, Kuppuraj FC and Chhaygaon FC form Group C, which will be based in Shillong.

Group D comprises Kickstart FC, RT Boys FC, GOG FCC, Zinc Football Academy and Clube de Salgaocar, with matches to be played in Mapusa.

In the previous season, Baghpat FC and runners-up FC Raengdai secured promotion from I-League 3 to I-League 2 for the 2026-27 campaign.