'I just wanted to fight': Meenakshi on shocking Vinesh

After a stunning victory over Vinesh Phogat, wrestler Meenakshi Goyat is now setting her sights on becoming a world champion at the upcoming World Championships in Kazakhstan.

IMAGE: Wrestler Meenakshi Goyat from Haryana during the 53kg category qualifying round for the Asian Games Trials. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Meenakshi Goyat defeated Vinesh Phogat at the WFI trials for the Asian Games.

Goyat is now focused on winning the World Championships in Kazakhstan.

She attributes her success to hard work, family support, and coaching.

Goyat's father hopes she will represent India and win gold at the Olympics.

Despite past injuries, Goyat persevered to achieve her wrestling goals.

Asian Championships silver medallist Meenakshi Goyat expressed happiness at defeating the World Championships bronze medalist Vinesh Phogat at the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) women's trials for a place in the Asian Games squad and has her eyes set on becoming the world champion this year.

During the trials, the 53 kg division attracted a lot of eyeballs and emerged as the biggest highlight of the day as Meenakshi defeated Vinesh 6-4 in the semifinals in the biggest upset of the day, but later Antim Panghal edged past Meenakshi 3-2 in the final. While Meenakshi has not secured a qualification for the Asian Games starting from September in Japan, the win against Vinesh is undoubtedly one to cherish.

Meenakshi Goyat's Victory and Mindset

Speaking to ANI about her win, she said, "Yes, it is a great victory. I wanted to fight till the end. I did not want to look at the result, win or loss. I just wanted to fight."

Meenakshi also said that she made a few mistakes during the match and was a little careless. On believing that if she could beat Vinesh, she said, "I have to believe. I was really excited to fight her and win the match."

The wrestler dedicated the win to her family and coaches who worked hard on her.

Focus on the World Championships

On her future goals for this year, she said that the eye is on the World Championships, which will be held from October 24 to November 1 in Kazakhstan.

"I want to focus on becoming a world champion this year," she said.

Giving a message to aspiring wrestlers, she said, "Work hard. You will definitely succeed one day."

Family Support and Future Aspirations

Her father, Prem, said that he had already set a target, that he wanted her to be a wrestler who would go on to earn a big name for herself.

"I wanted her to make a name for herself and even represent the country in the Olympics," he added.

Prem said that after her win over Vinesh, he talked to her and she expressed her happiness.

"She said that she would do well in the Olympics and try for gold," he added.

He also said that after her win over Vinesh, there was an atmosphere of happiness in the village and at home alike.

"Vinesh is a great wrestler, beating herself is also a big medal in itself," he added.

Overcoming Challenges and Looking Ahead

Reflecting on the problems that his daughter faced, he said that she had faced a lot of injuries in her career.

"At one point, doctors said that she would not be able to wrestle. Her condition was bad. She has come here because of her hard work," he added.

Prem said about her future goals that he wants her daughter to win the gold in Olympics in LA 2028 Olympics.