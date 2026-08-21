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Armand Duplantis Soars To Victory At Lausanne Diamond League

August 21, 2026 10:46 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Armand Duplantis, the reigning World record holder, showcased a powerful return to form by winning the Lausanne Diamond League pole vault with a 6.21-metre jump.

Armand Duplantis

IMAGE: Armand Duplantis has broken the world record an astounding 15 times. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Key Points

  • Armand Duplantis secured victory at the Lausanne Diamond League pole vault, clearing 6.21 metres.
  • The Swedish athlete demonstrated a strong return to form after recent losses and a groin injury.
  • Duplantis made two attempts at a new world record of 6.32 metres, just shy of his current 6.31m.
  • Emmanouil Karalis of Greece finished second, clearing 6.16 metres, with Kurtis Marschall third.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis soared 6.21 metres to win the Lausanne Diamond League pole vault, narrowly missing two world-record attempts in a positive performance after a few shaky weeks.

Emmanouil Karalis of Greece took second with a height of 6.16, while Kurtis Marschall of Australia cleared 5.91 for third.

 

Duplantis's Return To Dominance

Armand Duplantis

Duplantis was beaten for the first time in three years in Stockholm in June, ending a run of 40 straight victories, and then retired from the London Diamond League in July with a groin twinge.

On Thursday, he and Karalis both cleared 6.16. Duplantis -- sprinting down the runway to his own song 'Feelin' Myself' -- made it over on his first attempt. It took Karalis, who had fans clapping along to "Zorba's Dance" when he stepped on the runway, two jumps.

Duplantis then cleared 6.21 on his first attempt, while Karalis missed twice at that height and then -- with only one chance remaining -- he made the bold move to raise the bar to 6.26, what would have been a nine-centimetre personal best.

Karalis, whose 6.17 earlier this year made him the second highest vaulter in history, missed, but Duplantis saluted his good friend's efforts before wrapping him in a hug.

Chasing New Heights And Future Competitions

Armand Duplantis

Duplantis, who has broken the world record an astounding 15 times, took two attempts at 6.32 metres, but could not better his current world record of 6.31 he set in March.

"I'm tired," Duplantis said, laughing. "But no, I feel really good. I feel really happy. Just such an amazing competition. Everybody jumped so well, and so I just felt like I really had to step it up, and I'm glad I just jumped really well and I jumped really high."

The Swede, who won a fourth straight European title in Birmingham last week, will be keen to sharpen his form further ahead of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship next month in Budapest.

Lausanne's Unique Venue Experience

Armand Duplantis

While the remainder of the Lausanne event will take place on Friday at Stade de la Pontaise, the men's pole vault took centre stage on Thursday at Place de la Navigation in Lausanne's Ouchy district on the shores of Lake Geneva.

"I really love jumping here, I think this venue is amazing, the city is amazing, all the people who came here are amazing," Duplantis said. "So yeah, I can't wait to be back next year."

Fans enjoyed a rare close-up view of the action, lining the runway and around the back of the pit and clapping along to booming pop music as the world's best soared two storeys high above them.

Source: REUTERS
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