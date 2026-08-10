'I hate Narendra': Berwal tells Modi Pak boxer's remark

Indian boxer Narender Berwal recently shared a light-hearted moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recalling a hilarious encounter with a Pakistani opponent who, after a defeat, declared his aversion to the name 'Narendra' due to its prevalence in Berwal's life.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Medallists. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Indian boxer Narender Berwal recounted a humorous exchange with a Pakistani opponent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Pakistani boxer expressed his dislike for the name 'Narendra' after discovering Berwal, his coach, and the Indian Prime Minister all shared the name.

Berwal won a silver medal in the men's 90+ kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with Indian medallists from the Commonwealth Games 2026, congratulating them for their achievements.

India achieved its best-ever boxing performance at the Commonwealth Games with a 10-medal haul.

Indian boxer Narender Berwal, who won a silver medal in the men's 90+ kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026, shared an interesting story from his boxing career while interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

A Humorous Encounter

Berwal recalled an exchange with a Pakistani boxer after defeating him at the 2015 World Military Games. Recalling the incident, Berwal told PM Modi that the opponent was surprised by the repeated use of the name Narendra in his life.

"Pakistani boxer said to me, 'Aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai'"... Berwal said in a video shared on PM Modi's YouTube channel.

PM Modi Congratulates Athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's athletes who secured medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and congratulated them for their dedication, hard work and contribution towards bringing glory to the country.

The 10-medal haul became India's best-ever boxing performance at the Commonwealth Games, surpassing the previous record of six gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).

India ended its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall medal standings.

The Glasgow Games concluded after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030.