Rediff.com  » Sports » I had to find strength where there wasn't any: Neymar

December 06, 2022 10:48 IST
IMAGE: Neymar celebrates after scoring Brazil's second goal against South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha on Monday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Brazil striker Neymar said he had feared the World Cup might be over for him after hobbling off in his first match in Qatar with a heavily swollen ankle, making his scoring return in Brazil's 4-1 last-16 win over South Korea on Monday all the sweeter.

 

Neymar converted a 13th-minute penalty to make it 2-0 to Brazil against the Asian side in his first appearance for the national team since his injury against Serbia on November 24.

"The night I got injured was very hard for me because I had a thousand things in my head - doubts, fears - but I had the support of my team mates and my family," he told reporters, saying he had cried that evening.

"I had to find strength where there wasn't any."

IMAGE: Neymar said he felt no pain in his ankle during Monday's match. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

He thanked his fans for their messages of support and Brazil's medical team for their work on his recovery, adding he felt no pain in his ankle in Monday's match.

Brazil are due to face Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday. They beat Japan on penalties earlier on Monday after their last-16 tie finished 1-1.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
