'I don't know how to carry on': Messi hints at retirement?

Lionel Messi has shared a deeply moving tribute to his late father, Jorge Messi, on Instagram, revealing his profound grief, the struggles he faced during the World Cup, and the immense impact his father had on his life and career.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi's emotional tribute to late father Jorge. Photograph: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Key Points Lionel Messi shared a heartbreaking Instagram tribute to his late father, Jorge Messi, who passed away on August 7 after a long illness.

Messi revealed his father encouraged him to play in one final World Cup, and he wanted to win the tournament for him despite struggling physically.

He expressed profound grief, stating he doesn't know how to carry on without his father and struggles to imagine life without him.

Messi highlighted his father's central role as his agent, friend, and mentor throughout his football journey, from childhood to global stardom.

The Argentine superstar reflected on his father's sacrifices, their special bond, and how he will raise his children based on his parents' upbringing.

In a heartbreaking tribute shared on Instagram, the Argentina captain said he does not know how to carry on without his father and recalled how Jorge encouraged him to play in one final World Cup.

The 39-year-old also revealed that he wanted to win the tournament for his father but struggled physically during the competition.

A Father's Enduring Legacy

Jorge Messi passed away on August 7 after a long battle with illness. He had been much more than Messi's agent, playing a central role in his son's journey from a young footballer to one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Messi said his father's absence was particularly difficult during the World Cup, when he would finish matches expecting the message he had received throughout his career.

The Argentine superstar also opened up about his father's personality, his sacrifices during Messi's childhood and the special bond they shared away from the spotlight.

"Dad, I still can't believe that you're gone. I don't want to accept it, or rather, I don't want to fall apart. It's very difficult for me to imagine that I'm never going to see you again, that we won't talk anymore. I know you were suffering and that this is for the best, but you left far too soon. We still had so much left to enjoy together."

World Cup Dreams and Personal Struggles

"You kept asking me to play in one last World Cup, and days before it began was when you were at your worst. It was the first time you weren't going to be at a tournament, but Mom kept telling me that you were going to get better and that you would be well enough to travel. I kept telling you that we were going to reach the final so that you could travel."

"Every time I finished a match, I would wait for and miss your message. That's when I realised just how bad the situation really was. Even so, I never stopped thinking about going as far as possible, so I could give you time and so that you could watch me play a match."

"We reached the final and you couldn't be there. I wanted to win it so I could take it to you and show you a new one. I couldn't. My legs just couldn't go any further. This time, I tried to push through it physically, but I couldn't. I never felt well."

"When I arrived, you thought we had lost the final on penalties. We couldn't talk about anything that happened. You couldn't enjoy any of it. We weren't champions, but you don't know how much we enjoyed every single match. Once again, you were right: I had to be there and play it."

"I'm telling you this because it was the only thing we couldn't talk about, because you already knew everything else. We spoke every day and saw each other whenever my commitments allowed it."

A Future Uncertain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

"I don't know what I'm going to do without you. I don't know how to carry on. I only played football, and now I have quite a few doubts about whether I'm going to keep doing it for much longer. You were by my side from the very beginning, and we were so close to the end. Why couldn't you hold on just a little longer so we could finish this together?"

"I know that what made you happiest was seeing your family, your wife, your children and, above all, without the others knowing, watching me play."

"That's how it had always been since I was little. You would take me to every training session as soon as you got home from work. My mum took me to many of them because you were working."

"Obviously, you never missed a single match. You suffered watching me and you enjoyed it too, even though you never gave me many compliments."

"You were my dad, my friend and my representative. You were always the person you needed to be in every situation, and you were never wrong about anything. Beyond some arguments or disagreements, you were always right. In the end, things always turned out the way you said they would."

"I'm going to miss you so much, but you will always be present, especially in how I raise my children, because I teach and raise them the way you and Mum raised me."

"Rest in peace, Dad, and watch over us from above like you did here. Thank you for everything."

"I love you, Dad," read the statement from Messi.

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