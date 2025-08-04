HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'I don't feel like she should have been arrested'

August 04, 2025 13:25 IST

Sha'Carri Richardson, who won Olympic silver in the 100 at the Paris Games, allegedly pushed Christian Coleman, who then fell into a nearby column after an argument.

US sprinter Christian Coleman comes to fellow sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's defence

IMAGE: US sprinter Christian Coleman (right) came to fellow sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's defence. Photograph: X

Christian Coleman defended fellow sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson after she was reportedly arrested for pushing Coleman, saying on Sunday that she was a "great person".

 

Reigning 100 metres world champion Richardson was arrested for domestic violence at a Seattle airport ahead of the US Track & Field Championships, USA TODAY Sports reported on Friday.

According to a police report obtained by USA TODAY Sports, the 25-year-old, who won Olympic silver in the 100 at the Paris Games, allegedly pushed Coleman, who then fell into a nearby column after an argument.

Richardson was detained on the evening of July 27 and released the following day, USA TODAY Sports reported.

"For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round. I don't feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that," 2019 world 100m champion Coleman told reporters at the Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

"She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I'm the type of guy who's in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love...

"She's a human being and a great person. To me she's the best female athlete in the world. I see it every day."

Port of Seattle Police Department and Richardson's agent did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Richardson withdrew from the 100 semi-finals in Eugene, Oregon on Friday after participating in Thursday's heats, before failing to qualify for the 200m final on Sunday.

She is guaranteed a spot in the 100 at the world championships in Tokyo next month due to her win at Budapest in 2023. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
