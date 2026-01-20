'I do not want to reconcile': Brooklyn Beckham blasts parents

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
January 20, 2026 10:29 IST

'I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.'

IMAGE: David Beckham with his son Brooklyn. Photograph: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

The Beckham family feud has intensified, with Brooklyn Beckham accusing his parents, David and Victoria, of trying to "control the narratives" around his life.

Brooklyn took to Instagram on Monday and released a lengthy statement, explaining why he does not want to reconcile with his family.

Brooklyn has been estranged from his family for roughly three years, a painful saga with Instagram unfollows and endless press leaks that have overshadowed the public profiles and work of all involved since it began, as per Variety.

And now, through his latest Instagram post, he addressed the situation, claiming his parents had "endlessly tried to ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola.

"I had been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Beckham, 26, said on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

'All we want is peace, privacy and happiness'

He said his mom "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour" and "attempted to bribe" him into signing away the rights to his name before he got married.

On his wedding day, Beckham said his mother hijacked his first dance with Peltz and "danced very inappropriately" on him.

"Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was a planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he recalled.

He ended his statement by saying the narrative that his wife controls his life is "completely backwards," and instead, it's his parents who have been manipulating him.

These are the kind of pearl-clutching specifics that can derail press tours for ventures like Victoria's eponymous fashion brand, as well as tarnish a complicated Beckham legacy that seemingly settled with the family enshrined in a bubble of adoration and protection.

 

"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation," he said. "All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

David and Victoria have not reacted to Brooklyn's allegations yet.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
