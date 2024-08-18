News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'I couldn't control myself': Alcaraz apologises for outburst

'I couldn't control myself': Alcaraz apologises for outburst

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 18, 2024 13:18 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain smashes his racket during his match against Gael Monfils of France. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz has taken responsibility for his on-court meltdown during his loss to Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open.

The young tennis sensation expressed regret for smashing his racket multiple times, admitting that the intense pressure of the match overwhelmed him.

 

Carlos Alcaraz

Posting in Spanish in all his social media handles, Alcaraz said his attitude was not correct, and his actions should not have been done on the court. The 21-year-old added that it's difficult to control yourself when your heart rate is high, and he will work to ensure it doesn't happen again.

“I felt like it was the worst match that I've ever played on my career,” Alcaraz said Friday. “I've been practicing really well. I was feeling great. But I couldn't play. I want to forget it and try to move on to New York.”

The world No. 3 has vowed to learn from the incident and ensure it doesn't happen again, as he shifts his focus to the upcoming US Open.

