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Hyrox amends rules after athlete soils herself mid-race

September 15, 2026 23:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Global indoor fitness race organisation Hyrox has swiftly updated its rules and procedures after women's World record holder Joanna Wietrzyk completed and won a race in Beijing despite a mid-event personal incident, sparking an apology from co-founder Moritz Fuerste.

Hyrox

IMAGE: Hyrox's standardised indoor fitness race, combining running and functional workouts, has grown rapidly from a niche fitness challenge into a global phenomenon since it was founded in 2017. Photograph: HYROX Official/Instagram

Key Points

  • Hyrox, a global indoor fitness race organisation, has implemented new rules following an incident where women's World record holder Joanna Wietrzyk soiled herself during a race in Beijing but was permitted to finish and win.
  • Moritz Fuerste, Hyrox co-founder, issued an apology, acknowledging the organisation's error in not reacting immediately during the race.
  • New rules and procedures are now in place to prevent similar situations from occurring in future events.
  • Hyrox, founded in 2017, combines running and functional workouts and has rapidly grown into a global fitness phenomenon.
 

Global indoor fitness race organisation Hyrox has changed its rules after women's World record holder Joanna Wietrzyk soiled herself during an event in Beijing on Saturday but was allowed to continue and win the race.

Hyrox Co-founder Apologises

Moritz Fuerste, the German co-founder of the popular fitness-racing hybrid, apologised to everyone "directly or indirectly" affected by last weekend's incident.

"Hyrox made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race," the former field hockey Olympic champion said in a statement on social media.

"Of course, we started improving event processes, plus making rulebook changes immediately. As of this moment, there are new rules and procedures in place to prevent situations like this from happening again.

Hamburg-based Hyrox's standardised indoor fitness race, combining running and functional workouts, has grown rapidly from a niche fitness challenge into a global phenomenon since it was founded in 2017.

Source: REUTERS
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