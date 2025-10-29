Hylo Open: Lakshya stuns 5th seed to reach last 16

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI
October 29, 2025 17:05 IST

Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen pulled off an upset win over fifth seed Christo Popov of France at the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned fifth seed Christo Popov of France in straight games to enter the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the $475,000 Hylo Open Super 500 tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Wednesday.

Lakshya, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist who reached the finals at Hong Kong Open, defeated higher ranked Popov 21-16, 22-20 in the opening round.

Lakshya will next face compatriot S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, who defeated Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong 21-14, 18-21, 21-16 in another opening round match.

However, it was curtains for Kidambi Srikanth, who lost 19-21, 11-21 to compatriot Kiran George in the men's singles.

George will next face eight seed Toma Junior Popov of France, who beat Harry Huang of England 21-17, 19-21, 21-19.

There were some encouraging results from women's singles as well with unseeded Shriyanshi Valishetty outsmarting third seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-19, 21-12 in just 33 minutes.

Young Rakshitha Santhosh Ramraj also progressed to the round of 16 with 21-14, 21-16 win over Clara Azurmendi of Spain.

Valishetty and Ramraj will meet each other in the second round in an all-Indian contest.

 

However, it was the end of the road for Anmol Kharb as she fought valiantly before losing 24-26, 21-23 against eight seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in another women's singles opening round match.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
