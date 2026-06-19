Hyderabad Toofans Appoint Paul Revington As Head Coach

Former England coach Paul Revington has been named the new head coach of Hyderabad Toofans, aiming to lead the successful Hockey India League franchise to a championship title and foster Indian hockey talent.

Photograph: Hockey India League/X

Key Points Paul Revington, former England coach, appointed head coach of Hyderabad Toofans for the upcoming Hockey India League season.

Revington aims to build a championship-winning culture and develop future Indian international players within the franchise.

Hyderabad Toofans have a strong track record, securing silver in 2025 and bronze in 2026 HIL seasons.

The appointment signals Hyderabad Toofans' ambition to build on early success and establish itself as a leading Indian hockey franchise.

Revington is motivated by the resurgence of Indian hockey and the HIL's role as a platform for young talent.

Former England coach Paul Revington was on Friday appointed as the head coach of Hyderabad Toofans ahead of the upcoming Hockey India League season. The Toofans were the bronze and silver medallists in the 2026 and 2025 seasons respectively. Widely regarded as one of world hockey's most respected high-performance coaches, Revington joins the Resolute Sports-backed franchise with a clear mandate to build a championship-winning culture, develop future Indian internationals and help take Hyderabad Toofans to the next level.

Revington's Vision For Hyderabad Toofans

In a season that marked the return of HIL after a seven-year hiatus, Hyderabad Toofans quickly emerged as one of the competition's most exciting teams. In its maiden season in 2025, the Toofans already proved its metal by finishing runners-up. The team capped its second season with a dramatic 4-3 victory over HIL GC to secure the bronze medal. The appointment of Revington signals Hyderabad Toofans' ambition to build on its early success and establish itself as one of India's leading hockey franchises.

Impact On Indian Hockey And HIL

"Indian hockey is witnessing a remarkable resurgence. The success of the national team on the Olympic stage and the return of the Hockey India League in 2025 have created tremendous momentum and an invaluable platform for young players to learn from some of the best talent in the world," Revington said in a statement issued by the franchise. "What drew me to Hyderabad Toofans was the ambition of the organisation and the strength of the foundation it has built in such a short period of time. Joining the most consistent franchise which is the only team to make it to playoffs in both the seasons, eager to add further value in coming seasons. Our immediate goal is to win the Hockey India League and build on the incredible momentum that this franchise has created."