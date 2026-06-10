Hyderabad To Host Archery Premier League Season 2 In October

Hyderabad is set to host the highly anticipated second season of the Archery Premier League (APL) from October 8-18, bringing together top Indian and international archers to boost India's Olympic medal aspirations.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points The Archery Premier League (APL) Season 2 will be hosted in Hyderabad from October 8-18.

The tournament will feature 48 Indian and international archers competing across recurve and compound disciplines, retaining six franchises.

A unique 15-second shot clock, shorter than Olympic standards, will add intensity and challenge archers' decision-making.

The league, launched by the Archery Association of India, aims to strengthen India's Olympic medal prospects.

Hyderabad will host the second season of the Archery Premier League from October 8-18, with no expansion to the six-franchise field that competed in the inaugural edition last year.

Tournament Structure And Key Features

The 11-day tournament will be held at People's Plaza on Necklace Road and will retain the six franchises from the inaugural edition -- defending champions Rajputana Royals (Rajasthan), Mighty Marathas (Maharashtra), Prithviraaj Yodhas (Delhi), Kakatiya Knights (Telangana), Chero Archers (Jharkhand) and Chola Chiefs (Tamil Nadu).

A total of 48 Indian and international archers will compete across recurve and compound disciplines.

Unlike last year, when the league began on the day of Dussehra, the second season will conclude well before the festival.

Details regarding team squads, player signings, fixtures and broadcast arrangements will be announced later.

APL's Vision For Indian Archery

Announcing the second edition, APL director Anil Kamineni said Hyderabad's sporting culture and support from the Telangana government made it an ideal venue for the league.

"The inaugural season demonstrated not only the immense potential of archery as a spectator sport but also the value of creating a platform where Indian archers can compete alongside the world's best," Kamineni stated in a release.

Launched by the Archery Association of India in 2025 with the aim of strengthening India's Olympic medal prospects, the league brings together recurve and compound archers, both men and women, in the same competition.

The event also features a unique 15-second shot clock, five seconds shorter than the limit used in Olympic and World Archery competitions, adding greater emphasis on speed and decision-making under pressure.

Each franchise will field a squad of eight archers, with the competition following a double round-robin format.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, with the final scheduled for October 18.