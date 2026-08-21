Hyderabad To Host Eighth Season Of Tennis Premier League

Discover how Hyderabad is set to host the eighth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) from December 8 to 13, featuring eight teams and a significant new partnership with Kia India.

Key Points The eighth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) will be hosted in Hyderabad from December 8 to 13.

The eight-team tournament will feature a 25-point format at the LB Tennis Stadium.

TPL Season 8 marks a new partnership with Kia India, highlighting the league's growth.

The Telangana government is supporting the event, which will showcase Hyderabad's sporting culture.

Eight teams, including Hyderabad Strikers and Mumbai Royals, will compete for the title.

The eighth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) will be held in Hyderabad from December 8 to 13, the organisers announced on Friday.

The eight-team event, in its signature 25-point format, will be held at the LB Tennis Stadium with the support of the Telangana government.

GS Delhi Aces, Hyderabad Strikers, Lucknow Blazers, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Gujarat Panthers, Rajasthan Rangers, Kolkata Thunder Blades and Mumbai Royals compete in the league.

"Season 8 is a landmark chapter for TPL, not just because we're bringing world-class tennis to Hyderabad for the first time, but because it's the first season where fans will see our partnership with Kia India come alive. It's a strong signal of how far this league has come, and Hyderabad's sporting culture makes it the perfect city to take that next step in our journey," Kunal Thakkur, co-founder, Tennis Premier League, said.

The previous edition was held in Ahmedabad.