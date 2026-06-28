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How Hyderabad Heroes Dominated Mumbai Dreamers For Rugby Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 28, 2026 23:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Hyderabad Heroes secured the Rugby Premier League championship with a decisive 41-17 win over the Mumbai Dreamers, showcasing superior defence and clinical finishing.

Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points

  • Hyderabad Heroes clinched the Rugby Premier League title with a dominant 41-17 victory over Mumbai Dreamers.
  • The Heroes' disciplined defence and swift counter-attacks were crucial to their success in the final.
  • Maurice Longbottom's timely drop goal solidified Hyderabad's control before the half-time break.
  • Bengaluru Bravehearts secured third place in the tournament by defeating Chennai Bulls 22-19.
  • Hyderabad Heroes received a winner's prize of Rs 45 lakh, with Mumbai Dreamers and Bengaluru Bravehearts also receiving prize money.

Hyderabad Heroes crowned champions of the Rugby Premier League with a commanding 41-17 win over Mumbai Dreamers at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Sunday.

Hyderabad's Dominant Performance

The Dreamers dominated early possession but were unable to convert it into points as Hyderabad's disciplined defence forced crucial turnovers. The Heroes capitalised through swift counter-attacks, with Francisco Cosculluela's steal setting up Taitaifono Tavita before Manuel Moreno won possession to create an easy finish for Shivam Shukla. Maurice Longbottom then added a drop goal to give Hyderabad complete control heading into the break.

 

The Heroes maintained their relentless tempo after half-time and their clinical finishing and defensive intensity ensured they closed out a commanding victory.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bravehearts secured third place after defeating Chennai Bulls 22-19.

Hyderabad Heroes received the winner's prize of Rs 45 lakh, while Mumbai Dreamers claimed Rs 25 lakh. Bengaluru Bravehearts received a prize money of Rs 15 lakhs.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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