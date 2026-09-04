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International Kabaddi Federation To Double Membership

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 04, 2026 15:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the International Kabaddi Federation is set to significantly expand its global footprint, nearly doubling its membership to 80 nations through a landmark conclave in Hyderabad.

Key Points

  • International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) is set to nearly double its global membership to 80 nations.
  • Representatives from 35-40 aspiring kabaddi countries are gathering in Hyderabad for a two-day conclave.
  • New national bodies from 20 African and 16 European countries will be formally affiliated with the IKF.
  • The expansion aims to create a well-governed pathway for the sport's global growth.
  • IKF Executive Director Kasani Gyaneshwar confirmed the membership will double in one shot.
The International Kabaddi Federation is set to nearly double its membership to around 80 nations, with representatives from 35-40 aspiring kabaddi countries gathering in Hyderabad for a landmark two-day conclave.

IKF Aims For Global Kabaddi Growth

National
bodies from Africa, Europe and other regions will be formally affiliated with the IKF at a Special Annual General Meeting on Friday. The African contingent includes representatives from 20 countries, led by African Kabaddi Federation president Dr Osama Said, while 16 European nations are represented under the leadership of European Kabaddi chief Dalbir Sandhu. IKF Executive Director Kasani Gyaneshwar said the expansion was aimed not merely at increasing membership but at creating a well-governed pathway for the sport's global growth through technical assistance, capacity building and stronger continental programmes. "In one shot this will double the IKF membership to about 80 members," Kasani said.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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