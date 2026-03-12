HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Fake Indian wrestlers seek Hungary visas in suspected human trafficking bid

Fake Indian wrestlers seek Hungary visas in suspected human trafficking bid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 12, 2026 17:38 IST

x

The Wrestling Federation of India has uncovered a suspected human trafficking attempt involving forged visa applications to the Hungarian Embassy.

Wrestling

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo 

Key Points

  • The Wrestling Federation of India identified fake visa applications submitted to the Hungarian Embassy by individuals posing as wrestlers.
  • The forged documents included a fake recommendation letter purportedly issued by the WFI for a wrestling competition in Budapest.
  • The WFI president confirmed the letter was forged and alerted the embassy to the discrepancies, including incorrect details and outdated information.
  • The WFI has requested the embassy to reject the visa applications and take legal action against those involved.
  • Official Indian entries for international wrestling competitions are only processed through the national body, the WFI clarified.

A suspected human trafficking attempt has come to light after individuals posing as Indian wrestlers sought visas from the Hungarian Embassy in New Delhi for a purported competition in Budapest, prompting the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to clarify that the documents submitted by them were fake.

The embassy sought verification from WFI on Thursday after receiving visa applications supported by a recommendation letter allegedly issued by the national federation on March 4 for participation in an "international wrestling training and competition programme" scheduled in Budapest from March 15 to 22.

 

The WFI swiftly responded and said that the letter was forged and had not been issued by the federation.

"This has reference to your e-mail dated March 12 seeking clarification regarding the authenticity of the document... the attached letter is fake and has not been issued by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)," WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh said in a reply to the embassy.

The federation also pointed out discrepancies in the document, including the use of the name of a former office-bearer in an incorrect capacity.

"It is also clarified that Mr V N Prasood is no longer holding the position of Secretary General of WFI and is currently serving as Vice President, WFI. The matter has been verified with Mr Prasood, who has categorically denied issuing any such letter," Singh said.

Forged documents, incorrect details 

According to the forged letter submitted to the embassy, 11 wrestlers and a manager were recommended for visas to travel to Budapest, citing a training and competition programme at a local venue.

The document also carried a reference number and purportedly requested the embassy to grant visas to the athletes.

Officials in the federation said the letterhead used in the document carried incorrect details, including an outdated address and there were other inconsistencies too.

In its reply, the federation urged the embassy not to process any visa applications based on the forged document and called for action against those involved.

"In view of the above, it is requested that no visa process may be initiated on the basis of the said letter, and appropriate legal action may be taken against the individuals involved," the WFI said.

The federation also clarified that official Indian entries for international competitions are routed only through the national body and that the next major event involving Indian wrestlers in Budapest -- the Ranking Series 'Polyak Imre, Varga Nanos & Kozma Istvan Memorial' tournament -- is scheduled in July.

WFI concerns over human trafficking

"The incident could potentially be linked to a human trafficking attempt, with individuals allegedly trying to travel abroad by posing as sportspersons using forged federation documents. Authorities are expected to examine the matter further," WFI president Sanjay Singh said.

"We had first received a call from the embassy. We asked for documents via e-mail. Upon checking we found that it's all fake. We responded to the embassy immediately. There should be an enquiry into it."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Wrestling scandal: Fake IDs, bribes, and bans exposed
Wrestling scandal: Fake IDs, bribes, and bans exposed
Visas rejected, 21 Indian wrestlers to miss World C'ships
Visas rejected, 21 Indian wrestlers to miss World C'ships
Wrestlers unhappy with govt's assurances, ready to lodge FIR against WFI boss
Wrestlers unhappy with govt's assurances, ready to lodge FIR against WFI boss
World wrestling body asks all federations to suspend dealing with India
World wrestling body asks all federations to suspend dealing with India
FIR says WFI chief 'molested' wrestlers, demanded 'sexual favours'
FIR says WFI chief 'molested' wrestlers, demanded 'sexual favours'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day0:19

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day

Soha Ali Khan Stuns in Timeless Saree at Kritika-Gaurav Wedding0:21

Soha Ali Khan Stuns in Timeless Saree at Kritika-Gaurav...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO