Hungarian tennis player gets threats to lose match

Hungarian tennis player Panna Udvardy said she received threats targeting her family during a tournament in Antalya and reported the matter to the WTA and Turkish police.

IMAGE: Hungarian player Panna Udvardy received threats during the Antalya Challenger event in Turkey. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Hungarian tennis player Panna Udvardy said she received messages threatening harm to her family unless she deliberately lost a match while she was playing a tournament in Turkey.

Key Points Messages warned her family would be harmed unless she deliberately lost a match.

Her parents contacted the Turkish consulate, and police visited her family’s homes.

She filed an official police report in Turkey and informed the WTA.

The world number 95 said in a social media post on Friday that she received the threats while she was playing in the Antalya Challenger event and that she had alerted the WTA.

Her parents contacted the Turkish consulate and three police officers accompanied her to her match in Antalya, she added.

“I was told that similar threats have recently happened to other players and that they believe personal information may have leaked from the WTA database, which is currently being investigated,” the 27-year-old wrote.

“Police also went to my parents and grandmother’s homes, and after the match I filed an official police report here in Turkey.”

The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.