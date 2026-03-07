HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Hungarian tennis player gets threats to lose match

Hungarian tennis player gets threats to lose match

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 07, 2026 17:11 IST

x

Hungarian tennis player Panna Udvardy said she received threats targeting her family during a tournament in Antalya and reported the matter to the WTA and Turkish police.

Hungarian player Panna Udvardy received threats during the Antalya Challenger event in Turkey.

IMAGE: Hungarian player Panna Udvardy received threats during the Antalya Challenger event in Turkey. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Hungarian tennis player Panna Udvardy said she received messages threatening harm to her family unless she deliberately lost a match while she was playing a tournament in Turkey.

Key Points

  • Messages warned her family would be harmed unless she deliberately lost a match.
  • Her parents contacted the Turkish consulate, and police visited her family’s homes.
  • She filed an official police report in Turkey and informed the WTA.
 

The world number 95 said in a social media post on Friday that she received the threats while she was playing in the Antalya Challenger event and that she had alerted the WTA.

Her parents contacted the Turkish consulate and three police officers accompanied her to her match in Antalya, she added.

“I was told that similar threats have recently happened to other players and that they believe personal information may have leaked from the WTA database, which is currently being investigated,” the 27-year-old wrote.

“Police also went to my parents and grandmother’s homes, and after the match I filed an official police report here in Turkey.”

The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Agarkar's Big Calls Shape India's White-Ball Success
Agarkar's Big Calls Shape India's White-Ball Success
New Zealand skipper: Pressure on India in T20 WC Final
New Zealand skipper: Pressure on India in T20 WC Final
Santner: 'Wouldn't Mind Breaking a Few Hearts'
Santner: 'Wouldn't Mind Breaking a Few Hearts'
Sutherland's Historic Ton, Perry Record Power Aus at WACA
Sutherland's Historic Ton, Perry Record Power Aus at WACA
T20 WC: Where has Varun Chakaravarthy gone wrong?
T20 WC: Where has Varun Chakaravarthy gone wrong?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

Pakistan raises fuel prices by 20% amid Middle East crisis4:20

Pakistan raises fuel prices by 20% amid Middle East crisis

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)3:12

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO