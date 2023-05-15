News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hungarian qualifier Marozsan stuns Alcaraz

Hungarian qualifier Marozsan stuns Alcaraz

May 15, 2023 20:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Fabian Marozsan handed fancied Carlos Alcaraz a 6-3, 7-6(4) loss in the Italian Open. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz crashed to a humbling 6-3 7-6(4) defeat by Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round of the Italian Open on Monday as his quest for a third straight title on clay before the French Open ended in disappointment.

The 20-year-old had come into the tournament on the back of triumphs in Barcelona and Madrid and will replace Novak Djokovic as the world number one for top billing at Roland Garros which begins later this month.

But Alcaraz was far from his best and got off to a shaky start in his second match in Rome, dropping serve to love in the fourth game as world number 135 Marozsan built a big lead and dominated the late exchanges to easily win the opening set.

 

Marozsan continued to heap the pressure and broke for a 4-3 lead after Alcaraz saved three breakpoints earlier in the second set, but the 23-year-old Budapest native immediately let his opponent off the hook before forcing a tiebreak.

Alcaraz raced to a 4-1 lead but Marozsan hit back in superb style to reel off six points and hand the world number two only his second defeat on clay in 22 matches this season.

"It's not easy to say something," Marozsan said immediately after the biggest win of his career. "I'm very happy, I could have never imagined this. It was my dream last night.

"I said I'd try to do something special by winning a few games and maybe a set and I just beat the (soon to be) world number one, the best player in our sport now.

"Everything was perfect today."

It was the first defeat for Alcaraz to a player ranked outside the world's top 100 since the 2021 Paris Masters when he fell to Hugo Gaston.

Zheng Qinwen earlier beat Chinese compatriot Wang Xiyu 6-4 3-6 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals in the women's draw while American Madison Keys lost 2-6 6-2 6-4 against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
French Open: 'I don't want to see Nadal suffering'
French Open: 'I don't want to see Nadal suffering'
India crash out of Sudirman Cup
India crash out of Sudirman Cup
Dhoni's Special Gift For Rinku
Dhoni's Special Gift For Rinku
Wholesale inflation eases to 34-month low in April
Wholesale inflation eases to 34-month low in April
Stokes set to return home for Ashes
Stokes set to return home for Ashes
Bureaucrat probing Kejri home renovation gets notice
Bureaucrat probing Kejri home renovation gets notice
DK Shivakumar calls off Delhi visit at 11th hour
DK Shivakumar calls off Delhi visit at 11th hour

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Nadal snubs claycourt invite before French Open

Nadal snubs claycourt invite before French Open

PIX: Alcaraz wins back-to-back Madrid titles

PIX: Alcaraz wins back-to-back Madrid titles

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances