Kashmir Marathon: Inspiring Stories And Growing Participation

The third Kashmir Marathon in Srinagar showcased inspiring stories of determination and growing participation, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighting its role in fostering youth talent and boosting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points The third Kashmir Marathon on Sunday drew hundreds of participants, hailed as Jammu and Kashmir's largest athletics meet.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the event for celebrating human spirit and opening new opportunities for youth.

Inspiring participants included 20-year-old double amputee Shivam Kumar and 10-year-old Maham Khan, participating for the third consecutive year.

Officials noted increased participation this year and expressed hopes for the marathon to become globally renowned.

The event aims to strengthen Srinagar's position on the global running map and boost Jammu and Kashmir tourism.

Hundreds of men and women, young and old, participated in the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon here on Sunday, in an event billed as the biggest athletics meet in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated the medal winners in various categories, but the event also celebrated the determination and spirit of every participant.

"Today, felicitated medal winners of Kashmir Marathon. I salute every participant whose determination made this event a true celebration of the human spirit," Sinha said after presenting the prizes.

He said the Kashmir Marathon had opened new opportunities for talented youth in Jammu and Kashmir and strengthened Srinagar's place on the global running map.

"I am confident that future marathon champions will emerge from the Union Territory and inspire generations to come," he added.

Inspiring Stories From The Track

Scenes of grit and determination unfolded along the marathon route, which passed through some of Srinagar's iconic landmarks, including Dal Lake.

While 20-year-old Shivam Kumar, a double upper-limb amputee, inspired awe and respect among fellow participants, 10-year-old Maham Khan also drew attention as she took part in the event for the third consecutive year.

"I have been training for the past four years and my coach has prepared me well. I do not have arms but I have faith in my abilities," Kumar said after completing the race.

A 70-year-old participant from the Srinagar Athletics Club urged youngsters to devote time to improving their health and fitness.

"I want to tell all the youngsters who are glued to their phones. Spare an hour and strengthen your body and mind," he said.

Growing Participation And Future Vision

Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said participation had increased this year, along with improvements in facilities and arrangements, but added that there was still scope to make the event bigger.

"This year, you must have seen that compared to previous years, participation is higher and there are also more facilities. We have also improved the arrangements. Efforts are being made to improve it every year and this marathon is going to make a name for itself in the marathon circuit.

"We hope that in the coming years, you will see Kashmir Marathon being counted among the renowned marathons," Wani said.

Director Tourism Syed Qamar Sajad said the growing enthusiasm among participants was reflected in the increasing numbers.

"Obviously, day by day, people's inclination and interest in this marathon and running is increasing. That's actually the target of the Tourism Department and Government of Jammu and Kashmir, which we want," he said.

Sajad expressed hope that participants would become ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir tourism.