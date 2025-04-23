HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Humpy clinches FIDE Grand Prix title

Humpy clinches FIDE Grand Prix title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 21:25 IST

x

Humpy

IMAGE: India's Koneru Humpy outwitted Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova in the ninth and final round game to end on seven points. Photograph: FIDE

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy won the FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2024-25 (Pune leg) title on the basis of her superior tie-breaks over Zhu Jiner of China after the two players were tied for the top spot on Wednesday.

Humpy, who regained the women's World Rapid Chess Championship after a gap of five years in New York in December last, beat Bulgarian player Nurgyul Salimova in the ninth and final round game to end on seven points, the same as Jiner who beat Russia's Polina Shuvalova.

"Humpy Koneru and Zhu Jiner both won their final round games and ended the FIDE Women's Grand Prix tied for first, but it's Humpy who takes the top spot thanks to superior tiebreaks!" wrote FIDE on 'X'.

On Tuesday, the penultimate round of the tournament, the duo were tied on six points. Humpy had survived a scare to hold Alina Kashlinskaya to a draw, while Jiner defeated India's Divya Deshmukh in a tactical battle in the sixth round.

 

In the other final round matches, India's R Vaishali was held to a draw by Georgia's Salome Melia, while Divya Deshmukh too shared the point with Poland's No.1 player Alina Kashlinskaya.

Dronavalli Harika also drew her game against Munguntuul Batkhuyag of Mongolia. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chess Women's GP: Humpy beats Jiner to grab sole lead
Chess Women's GP: Humpy beats Jiner to grab sole lead
FIDE GP Chess: Humpy, Harika end battle in a flash
FIDE GP Chess: Humpy, Harika end battle in a flash
FIDE GP Chess: Humpy, Divya win; close gap on Jiner
FIDE GP Chess: Humpy, Divya win; close gap on Jiner
Vidit Weds Nidhi: A Chess Fairytale
Vidit Weds Nidhi: A Chess Fairytale
'I Prefer Playing Against Human Beings'
'I Prefer Playing Against Human Beings'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Art Of Washing: How Often Do Your Clothes Need A Wash

webstory image 2

Chatpata Avocado Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Be Bike Fit! 8 Reasons To Embrace Daily Cycling

VIDEOS

Navy officer's wife bids emotional farewell to husband, salutes coffin4:54

Navy officer's wife bids emotional farewell to husband,...

Pahalgam attack: 'SPG opens door, Modi declines' clip goes viral1:29

Pahalgam attack: 'SPG opens door, Modi declines' clip...

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour4:09

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD