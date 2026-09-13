Newly promoted Hull City continued their surprising unbeaten run in the Premier League, securing a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, highlighting their strong defensive organisation and challenging pre-season relegation predictions.

IMAGE: Hull City's Mohamed Belloumi celebrates with teammates on scoring their second goal during their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Hull City drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, maintaining their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with eight points from four matches.

Manager Sergej Jakirovic expressed satisfaction with the 'huge result' against a demanding opponent.

Hull City's impressive start includes wins against Manchester United and Coventry, built on strong defensive organisation.

Chelsea's defensive issues persist, as they failed to keep a clean sheet despite significant summer spending on new signings.

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic said his side could be proud of their performance after a 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge extended the promoted side's unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Chelsea went ahead through Morgan Rogers before Mohammed Belloumi punished a defensive error to level for Hull, who then took the lead and looked set for another shock win until Joao Pedro struck in the 66th minute. Chelsea pressed for a winner late on but Hull held firm to claim a point and move to eight from their opening four matches.

Jakirovic Praises Team's Resilience

"I feel good. We have to be happy. It's a huge result for us," Jakirovic told the BBC. "We had 2-1 at halftime and we had a 100% chance with (Oli) McBurnie but (Emiliano) Martinez's save was excellent... We can be very happy. We took a point in a very demanding match. "Eight points against very difficult opponents. We have to continue like this."

Widely predicted for relegation before the campaign, Hull have opened with successive wins, announcing themselves with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on the opening weekend before winning away at Championship winners Coventry and drawing with Aston Villa. Their impressive start has been built on defensive organisation and disciplined performances against more established opponents, with goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis again playing a key role when he produced several important saves as his side held their own against Chelsea's attacking threat.

Chelsea's Persistent Defensive Woes

IMAGE: Chelsea's Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer look dejected after the match. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

While Hull's early-season form has attracted growing attention, Chelsea's defensive problems continue to raise concerns. The hosts dominated possession but were once again punished for lapses at the back, with a mistake by Jorrel Hato allowing Hull back into the game. Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season despite spending an extraordinary summer making 11 signings for a total of £349 million ($471.78 million) and selling 17 players as part of yet another rebuild under yet another manager.