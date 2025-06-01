Huge medal haul for India at Thailand Open

IMAGE: Deepak claimed the gold medal in the 75kg category. Photograph: Kind courtesy Boxing Federation/X

Deepak and Naman Tanwar won gold medals in their respective categories as Indian boxers ended their campaign at the Thailand Open 2025 with eight medals.

Deepak clinched the gold with a 5:0 win over Abdurakhimov Javokhir of Uzbekistan in the 75 kg category while Naman got the better of China's Han Xuezhen 4:1 in the 90kg final.

In the women's 80+kg final, Kiran went down 2:3 against Kazakhstan's Yeldana Talipova in a keenly fought bout to bag a silver.



Also returning home with bronze medals are Tamanna (51kg), Priya (57kg), Sanju (60kg), Saneh (70kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (80kg) who came up with strong performances to finish on the podium.

"It's a clear sign that the systems we've put in place are working. As we now shift focus to the second leg of the World Cup in Kazakhstan, we carry forward this momentum and belief. The goal is clear, to keep building, keep performing, and keep raising the bar," said Ajay Singh, Chairman, BFI Interim Committee.

India had fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, that attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

Indian boxers had won six medals, including one gold, in the World Boxing Cup in Brazil and will be gearing up for the second leg at the end of this month in Kazakhstan.

The World Boxing Cup Finals will be played in New Delhi later this year.