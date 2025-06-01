HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Huge medal haul for India at Thailand Open

Huge medal haul for India at Thailand Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 01, 2025 21:08 IST

x

Deepak claimed the gold medal in the 75kg category

IMAGE: Deepak claimed the gold medal in the 75kg category. Photograph: Kind courtesy Boxing Federation/X

Deepak and Naman Tanwar won gold medals in their respective categories as Indian boxers ended their campaign at the Thailand Open 2025 with eight medals.

Deepak clinched the gold with a 5:0 win over Abdurakhimov Javokhir of Uzbekistan in the 75 kg category while Naman got the better of China's Han Xuezhen 4:1 in the 90kg final.

 

In the women's 80+kg final, Kiran went down 2:3 against Kazakhstan's Yeldana Talipova in a keenly fought bout to bag a silver.

Also returning home with bronze medals are Tamanna (51kg), Priya (57kg), Sanju (60kg), Saneh (70kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (80kg) who came up with strong performances to finish on the podium.

"It's a clear sign that the systems we've put in place are working. As we now shift focus to the second leg of the World Cup in Kazakhstan, we carry forward this momentum and belief. The goal is clear, to keep building, keep performing, and keep raising the bar," said Ajay Singh, Chairman, BFI Interim Committee.

India had fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, that attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

Indian boxers had won six medals, including one gold, in the World Boxing Cup in Brazil and will be gearing up for the second leg at the end of this month in Kazakhstan.

The World Boxing Cup Finals will be played in New Delhi later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Norrie halt history-chasing Djokovic?
Can Norrie halt history-chasing Djokovic?
American Paul Sets Record At French Open!
American Paul Sets Record At French Open!
Rinku Singh set to tie knot with MP Priya Saroj
Rinku Singh set to tie knot with MP Priya Saroj
Haines-Mousley fight back as Lions punish India A
Haines-Mousley fight back as Lions punish India A
DC batter smashes 70-ball ton on club debut in England
DC batter smashes 70-ball ton on club debut in England

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World Milk Day: Doodh Peeta Hai India

webstory image 2

Do You Need To Drink Milk?

webstory image 3

Parrots! Why India Loves Them

VIDEOS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar3:17

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in...

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Rekha in one frame1:34

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Rekha in one frame

CM Yogi welcomes Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Agra Airport2:24

CM Yogi welcomes Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Agra...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD