Hsieh-Zielinski win Wimbledon mixed doubles

July 15, 2024 03:04 IST
Poland's Jan Zielinski and Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh pose for a picture with their trophies after winning the Wimbledon mixed doubles final against Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos on Sunday.

IMAGE: Poland's Jan Zielinski and Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh pose for a picture with their trophies after winning the Wimbledon mixed doubles final against Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski won their second mixed doubles Grand Slam title of the year at Wimbledon by beating the Mexican duo of Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos 6-4, 6-2 in a one-sided final on Sunday.

The Taiwanese-Polish duo, who won the Australian Open title in January after coming together at the last minute, dominated their rivals who were seeking Grand Slam glory after becoming the first Mexican duo to reach the All England Club final.

 

They were up against a well-oiled machine on Centre Court, however, as Hsieh and Zielinski grabbed the break in the opening game of the match before racing through the first set with minimum fuss.

Champions Jan Zielinski and Su-Wei Hsieh and runners-up Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos pose for a picture with their trophies after the mixed doubles final.

IMAGE: Champions Jan Zielinski-Su-Wei Hsieh and runners-up Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez-Giuliana Olmos pose for a picture with their trophies after the mixed doubles final. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The one-way traffic continued in the second, as Hsieh and Zielinski wrapped up the victory in 76 minutes, bringing an end to the mixed doubles final which was moved from Thursday to Sunday after persistent rain caused havoc with the schedule.

It was Hsieh's fifth doubles title at Wimbledon, following her previous success in the women's doubles event in 2013, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

She also took her major doubles tally to nine.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
