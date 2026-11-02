Prannoy Leads Indian Charge At Korea Open As Sen Withdraws

HS Prannoy is poised to lead the Indian badminton contingent at the prestigious Korea Open Super 500 tournament, following the withdrawal of Hylo Open champion Lakshya Sen, as young talents also aim to make their mark.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Lakshya Sen, the recent Hylo Open champion, has withdrawn from the Korea Open.

HS Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, will lead the Indian challenge in men's singles.

Young Indian shuttlers Tanvi Sharma, Malvika Bansod, and Anmol Kharb are also participating in the women's singles.

Anmol Kharb, who reached the Hylo Open semifinals last week, aims to continue her momentum.

Indian pairs will compete in women's and mixed doubles at the tournament beginning on Tuesday.

Newly-crowned Hylo Open champion Lakshya Sen will miss the Korea Open, leaving experienced HS Prannoy to lead the Indian challenge at the USD 500,000 Super 500 badminton tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

Lakshya Sen's Withdrawal And Prannoy's Leadership

Lakshya, who revived his season with the title triumph in Germany, was scheduled to face China's Dong Tian Yao in the opening round here but has decided to withdraw from the event.

Prannoy, a 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, will look to make a deep run when he opens his campaign against South Korea's Yoo Tae Bin.

The 33-year-old has been one of India's most experienced campaigners on the international circuit and will be expected to shoulder much of the responsibility in the men's singles in Lakshya's absence.

The men's singles field has a strong international presence, including Chinese Taipei's top seed Chou Tien Chen, Japan's third seed Kodai Naraoka and Canada's Victor Lai.

Rising Indian Talents In Women's Singles And Doubles

In women's singles, Tanvi Sharma will look to build on her progress when she takes on Japan's Manami Suizu. The young Indian, who won the Taipei Open this year, has emerged as one of the promising players to watch.

Malvika Bansod faces a tougher opening assignment against fourth seed Sim Yu Jin of South Korea, while Anmol Kharb, who reached the semifinals of the Hylo Open last week, will be keen to carry that momentum into the Yeosu event when she faces Canada's Rachel Chan.

The 19-year-old's run in Germany, which included a semifinal appearance against two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, has given her another opportunity to test herself against higher-ranked opponents.

In women's doubles, India's Sonali Singh and Ritika Thaker will take on Australia's Laudya Chelsea Griselda and Nozomi Shimizu.

Dhruv Rawat and K. Maneesha will represent India in mixed doubles, and they will face seventh seeds Zhu Yi Jun and Li Qian of China.