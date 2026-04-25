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Home  » Sports » Hrishikesh Roy Named Ombudsman Of Bihar Cricket Association

Hrishikesh Roy Named Ombudsman Of Bihar Cricket Association

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 25, 2026 15:53 IST

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Former Supreme Court judge Hrishikesh Roy has been appointed as the ombudsman of the Bihar Cricket Association, following Justice Abhay S Oka's decision to step down from the role.

Photograph: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Photograph: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court appointed former Justice Hrishikesh Roy as the ombudsman of the Bihar Cricket Association.
  • Justice Abhay S Oka declined the role due to its adjudicatory function.
  • The appointment was made during a hearing related to the Bihar Cricket Association.
  • Former Justice L Nageswara Rao previously served as the ombudsman of the BCA.

The Supreme Court has appointed its former judge Hrishikesh Roy to act as ombudsman of the Bihar Cricket Association.

New Leadership For Bihar Cricket

It noted that former apex court judge Abhay S Oka, who was appointed as the ombudsman of the association on March 20, has expressed his disinclination to act as the ombudsman considering that it involves some adjudicatory function.

 

"In view of the aforesaid, we appoint Justice Hrishikesh Roy, former judge of this court to act as the Ombudsman of the Bihar Cricket Association," a bench of justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan said in its April 21 order.

The top court was hearing a matter related to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA).

Previous Appointments and Reports

In August last year, the top court had appointed its former judge L Nageswara Rao as the ombudsman of the BCA.

It had requested the ombudsman to have a formal meeting with the stakeholders and try to workout the modalities for smooth functioning of the association.

In its March 20 order, the bench had noted that Justice Rao had forwarded his exhaustive report along with a separate note.

It had also noted that Justice Rao had made a request that he may be relieved from the assignment.

The bench had then appointed Justice Oka to act as the ombudsman of the BCA.

On April 21, the bench posted the matter for hearing on May 13 insofar as the report forwarded by Justice Rao is concerned.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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