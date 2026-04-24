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Home  » Sports » Wrist injury rules out Carlos Alcaraz's Roland Garros defence

Wrist injury rules out Carlos Alcaraz's Roland Garros defence

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Last updated on: April 24, 2026 22:23 IST

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Alcaraz's absence boosts Jannik Sinner's chance for a Career Slam.

Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz sustained the wrist injury during a match in Barcelona. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Carlos Alcaraz will miss the French Open due to a wrist injury that has not healed in time.
  • He has withdrawn from Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome tournaments to focus on recovery.
  • The injury halts his bid for a third consecutive Roland Garros title after beating Jannik Sinner in last year’s final.

Carlos Alcaraz's hopes of a French Open 'three-peat' were effectively ended on Friday after the World No. 2 said a wrist injury has ruled him out of Roland Garros next month.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion picked up the injury in the first round of the Barcelona Open earlier this month before withdrawing from the tournament.

Scans showed the issue was more serious than initially thought, after which the 22-year-old also withdrew from the Madrid Open. The Spaniard said he would also skip the Masters tournament in Rome.

"After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros as we wait to evaluate the progress so we can decide when to return to the court," Alcaraz said.

"This is a difficult time for me, but I am sure we will come out of it stronger."

 

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Alcaraz to miss key clay events

Having won the Australian Open earlier this year, Alcaraz was gunning for his third straight Roland Garros crown after also winning the title in 2024.

He will now skip the entire claycourt swing, with one eye on Wimbledon in June.

The last time Alcaraz missed a major was the 2023 Australian Open due to a leg injury.

A claycourt specialist, Alcaraz had won titles at Monte Carlo, Rome and Roland Garros last year while he had also finished runner-up in Barcelona.

He beat current world number one Jannik Sinner in last year's marathon final at Roland Garros, saving three championship points before coming out on top after five hours and 29 minutes.

Alcaraz's withdrawal paves the way for Sinner to potentially complete a Career Slam. The Italian has won the Australian Open twice, Wimbledon last year and the U.S. Open in 2024.

The main draw at the French Open gets underway on May 24.

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Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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