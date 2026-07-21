How Spain Threw a Party for Their World Champions...

Witness the jubilant scenes as Spain's national football team, crowned World Cup champions for the second time, parades through Madrid, drawing nearly two million ecstatic fans to celebrate their historic victory.

IMAGE: Spain's Rodri, Gavi and teammates celebrate after winning the World Cup during the victory parade. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Key Points Spain's national football team celebrated their second World Cup win with a grand parade in Madrid.

Nearly two million fans lined the streets of Madrid to welcome the victorious team.

The celebration followed Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final.

Players engaged with the ecstatic crowds, throwing footballs and playing music.

King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez officially greeted the team, acknowledging their historic achievement.

Dancing and chanting on an open-top bus that read 'Kings of the World' and showed two large stars, Spain's national football team celebrated the country's second World Cup win on Monday along Madrid's streets packed with exhilarated fans.

Close to two million people, many dressed in the country's jerseys and waving red and gold flags, gathered in the Spanish capital to see the players and celebrate Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina on Sunday's final in New Jersey, according to government estimates.

Madrid Erupts In Celebration For World Champions

IMAGE: Spain's Rodri, Gavi and teammates celebrate after winning the World Cup during the victory parade. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

"We're full of enthusiasm for (fulfilling) the dream of becoming world champions," said Fran Carratala, 34, who had travelled from the northeastern region of Catalonia to witness the players' parade in Madrid.

IMAGE: Spain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates with the World Cup trophy during the victory parade. Photograph: Alejandro Martinez Velez/Reuters

Spanish national Daniel Gaona, 44, travelled from Estonia where he lives to watch Sunday's final in Madrid.

"Everybody was crazy. It was a very good mood. People were very happy. There were no problems, just a lot of happiness," he said as he prepared to see the players' parade. "It's something you have to come here to live it here".

Players Greeted By Ecstatic Crowds And Dignitaries

IMAGE: Spain fans gather at Cibeles Square in Madrid during the victory parade as they celebrate after winning the World Cup. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

The Spanish players, wearing t-shirts that read "We are champions" except a few who were topless, constantly waved at the crowds and threw some footballs at them.

Some players, like forward Borja Iglesias, played music on a DJ set on top of the bus that had a banner on one side and back that read: "Stars shine together".

Before the parade, the players were greeted by Spanish King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Both had attended Sunday's final.

"I would like to give immense thanks to the staff and the players for your playing (style), effort and victory," Sanchez told the players.

He added that he was dreaming about the possibility that Spain could win its third male World Cup in the next tournament in 2030 which will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.