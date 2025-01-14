How Osaka salvaged daughter's birth certificate in LA fires

'I had someone go and get my daughter's birth certificate because I didn't know what would happen if that burned down. Sending all my love to LA.'

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka admitted that she did find it difficult to fully concentrate on the match, but said that it could also be a motivating factor going forward. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Twice champion Naomi Osaka avenged last year's loss to Caroline Garcia at the Australian Open on Monday but admitted it was difficult to focus on the match considering her home is in danger of being burnt down by the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles.

Osaka, champion in 2019 and 2021, went out in the opening round to Garcia on her return last year following a maternity break, but came out on top 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 against the Frenchwoman this time around.

Born in Japan, the 27-year-old has lived in the US since childhood and has made LA her home.

"I was watching the fire map and the fire is three blocks from my house," said Osaka, who has an 18-month-old daughter.

"So, I had someone go and get my daughter's birth certificate because I didn't know what would happen if that burned down. Sending all my love to LA.

"It is really difficult for me because I think it's tougher because I find now my home is more of a home because I have memories with my daughter.

"There's so many things, keepsakes and stuff like that. Obviously you can't hoard them all when you're asking them to go to your house and just grab stuff."

Osaka admitted that she did find it difficult to fully concentrate on the match, but said that it could also be a motivating factor going forward.

"Honestly, I don't think I've been doing the greatest keeping focus, but obviously I won so I think it's an acceptable job," Osaka said.

"I'm not there, so I don't know how bad it is or how bad it's going to get. But I think the biggest thing that I am grateful for is that everyone in my family is safe.

"I don't feel like it's safe enough to go back there. It's kind of a little bit in a limbo, but also motivating me to hopefully stay here as long as I can."